Rochester FC (UPSL) finds the net in second half in win

Rochester FC scored twice after intermission on Sunday and won 2-0 in United Premier Soccer League action.

Rochester FC Football Club soccer logo
By Staff reports
Today at 8:02 PM

ROCHESTER — The United Premier Soccer League version of Rochester FC went away a 2-0 winner over Worthington Community SC on Sunday afternoon at Rochester Regional Stadium.

Rochester FC came close to scoring in the first half but never did it. It finally broke free in the second half, using goals by Bertrand Ngam and Wol Manuer to grab the win. Assists came from Alex Hebert and Ammar Dedic.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t score a goal in the first half, but we had a lot of opportunities to do so,” Rochester FC co-owner Midhat Mujic said. “There were a few players that were through in goal but couldn't beat the goalie. That's just how it goes sometimes. Second half we continued playing well and finally found the net.”

Rochester FC plays again on Wednesday, taking on Skills FC in Minneapolis.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
