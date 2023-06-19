Rochester FC women finally get in the win column

CHICAGO — After losing a pack of close games this season, the Rochester FC women’s team notched its first win Sunday, beating Chicago City 1-0 in USL W League action.

Ana Recarte-Pacheco got the game’s only goal. Rochester FC also got some superb goaltending from Emma Knack.

“The girls started off strong and scored in the 8th minute and continued to create opportunities,” Rochester FC co-owner Midhat Mujic said. “Emma Knack made some incredible saves in goal to keep the lead and take the win home.”

Rochester FC is now 1-0-7 in the Central Conference Heartland Division of USL W. It plays at the Chicago Dutch Lions at 7 p.m. Wednesday.