Rochester FC women finally get in the win column

Ana Recarte-Pacheco put the ball in the back of the net, giving the Rochester FC women a 1-0 win over Chicago City.

Rochester FC Football Club soccer logo
By Staff reports
Today at 8:20 PM

CHICAGO — After losing a pack of close games this season, the Rochester FC women’s team notched its first win Sunday, beating Chicago City 1-0 in USL W League action.

Ana Recarte-Pacheco got the game’s only goal. Rochester FC also got some superb goaltending from Emma Knack.

“The girls started off strong and scored in the 8th minute and continued to create opportunities,” Rochester FC co-owner Midhat Mujic said. “Emma Knack made some incredible saves in goal to keep the lead and take the win home.”

Find more news important to you

Rochester FC is now 1-0-7 in the Central Conference Heartland Division of USL W. It plays at the Chicago Dutch Lions at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


