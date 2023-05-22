Rochester FC women just miss in season opener

ROCHESTER — The Rochester FC women’s soccer team got a great effort from its goalie in its season opener on Sunday at Rochester Regional Stadium. But it wasn’t quite enough to get a win in the USL W-League game.

Rochester FC goalie Carlota Alcalde had 12 saves in the contest that ultimately was a 1-0 win by Bavarian SC.

Rochester FC is a new women’s team playing in a USL W-League that is in just its second year.

Rochester FC owner Midhat Mujic was impressed with his team.

“It was a great effort by our girls,” Mujic said. “We had some chances but didn’t capitalize on them. We will need to improve on creating more opportunities in front of the goal in upcoming matches.”

Rochester FC next plays at Minnesota Aurora on Wednesday.

