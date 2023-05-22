99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester FC women just miss in season opener

The Rochester FC women's soccer team got a great effort from its goalie in its season opener, but still fell 1-0.

Rochester FC Football Club soccer logo
By Staff reports
Today at 5:29 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester FC women’s soccer team got a great effort from its goalie in its season opener on Sunday at Rochester Regional Stadium. But it wasn’t quite enough to get a win in the USL W-League game.

Rochester FC goalie Carlota Alcalde had 12 saves in the contest that ultimately was a 1-0 win by Bavarian SC.

Rochester FC is a new women’s team playing in a USL W-League that is in just its second year.

Find more news important to you

Rochester FC owner Midhat Mujic was impressed with his team.

“It was a great effort by our girls,” Mujic said. “We had some chances but didn’t capitalize on them. We will need to improve on creating more opportunities in front of the goal in upcoming matches.”

Rochester FC next plays at Minnesota Aurora on Wednesday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
