Rochester FC women just miss on first victory

ROCHESTER — The Rochester FC women’s team had a great battle with Aurora on Sunday at Rochester Regional Stadium, but ultimately lost 1-0 in the USL W League game.

Rochester FC had lost 5-1 earlier this season to Aurora.

Lisa Mizutani hit a 30-yard shot that hit the crossbar, representing Rochester FC’s best chance to score. The team got a great performance from goalie Emma Knack, with save after save.

“The players we had showed their confidence and hunger to win,” Rochester FC co-owner Midhat Mujic said. “They played great soccer and had some nice opportunities.”

The loss dropped Rochester FC to 0-4.