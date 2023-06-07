99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Rochester FC women just miss on first victory

Rochester FC fell 1-0 to Aurora on Sunday in USL W League play.

Rochester FC Football Club soccer logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:13 AM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester FC women’s team had a great battle with Aurora on Sunday at Rochester Regional Stadium, but ultimately lost 1-0 in the USL W League game.

Rochester FC had lost 5-1 earlier this season to Aurora.

Lisa Mizutani hit a 30-yard shot that hit the crossbar, representing Rochester FC’s best chance to score. The team got a great performance from goalie Emma Knack, with save after save.

Find more news important to you

“The players we had showed their confidence and hunger to win,” Rochester FC co-owner Midhat Mujic said. “They played great soccer and had some nice opportunities.”

The loss dropped Rochester FC to 0-4.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Marathon Runner Kasey Kuker
Sports
Rochester marathoner makes a run for a record
June 06, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Milene a fresh face for the Royals.jpg
Sports
Century grad Logan Milene earns playing time for Eastern Michigan baseball team
June 05, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers struggle to contain Mankato offense in blowout loss
June 03, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Ainslie.jpg
Community
The Rochester banker who became a noted bug man
June 07, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Sebastian Fuhrer
Lifestyle
It's hip to be square
June 07, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
Pastoral Center Groundbreaking
Local
A Catholic congress hosted by Winona-Rochester diocese is expected to bring together 5,000 people
June 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Teacher of the Month - Brooke Hasleiet
Local
Dover-Eyota's Brooke Hasleiet finds a new path as she helps students find theirs
June 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer