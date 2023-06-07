Rochester FC women just miss on first victory
Rochester FC fell 1-0 to Aurora on Sunday in USL W League play.
ROCHESTER — The Rochester FC women’s team had a great battle with Aurora on Sunday at Rochester Regional Stadium, but ultimately lost 1-0 in the USL W League game.
Rochester FC had lost 5-1 earlier this season to Aurora.
Lisa Mizutani hit a 30-yard shot that hit the crossbar, representing Rochester FC’s best chance to score. The team got a great performance from goalie Emma Knack, with save after save.
“The players we had showed their confidence and hunger to win,” Rochester FC co-owner Midhat Mujic said. “They played great soccer and had some nice opportunities.”
The loss dropped Rochester FC to 0-4.
