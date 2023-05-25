99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester FC women shut out in first road game, against Minnesota Aurora

After opening its season with a narrow one-goal loss on Sunday, Rochester FC was shut out again on Wednesday in its first road game.

Aurora.jpg
Minnesota Aurora midfielder Hannah Adler surveys the field during the 2023 season opener against Rochester FC at TCO Stadium in Eagan on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Contributed photo / Minnesota Aurora
By Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
Today at 12:15 PM

EAGAN — In almost every measure, Minnesota Aurora FC’s debut season was a smashing success in the USL W League in 2022. Well, besides its inaugural game, which ended in a 1-1 home draw with Green Bay Glory.

Aurora got off to a steamrolling start to Year 2 with a 5-0 romp over Rochester (Minn.) FC in front of 5,187 fans at TCO Stadium in Eagan on Wednesday.

After going undefeated until falling 2-1 to South Georgia Tormenta FC in the USL W League championship game, Aurora coach Nicole Lukic promised an attacking style that would light up the scoreboard this season, and Aurora produced out of the gate.

Cat Rapp scored two goals to help lead the way, with a goal apiece from Jelena Zbiljic, Maya Hansen and Hannah Addler. Rapp, a sophomore midfielder at Florida International who had three goals for Aurora last season, scored in the fifth and 35th minutes.

“It was a really exciting night,” Lukic said. “The team enjoyed being back in this atmosphere with all our wonderful fans and the community behind us.”

Aurora will next play Chicago Dutch Lions on Saturday, with their next home game against Racine Kenosha County Third Coast on May 31.

Rochester FC dropped to 0-2; it dropped its season opener on Sunday, 1-0 against Bavarian SC at Rochester Regional Stadium.

