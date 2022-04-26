Rochester Grizzlies dominate NA3HL Central Division year-end awards

The Rochester Grizzlies were the best team in the North American 3 Hockey League in 2021-22.

They proved that last month, winning the league's championship tournament, the Fraser Cup, in suburban St. Louis.

Tuesday, the Grizzlies cleaned up again, taking home a majority of the honors as the NA3HL presented its All-Division teams and awards for the 2021-22 season.

Rochester has four of the six players on the All-Central Division team and the Grizzlies were named the division's Organization of the Year for a second consecutive season.

Named to the all-division team are forwards Kyle Bauer and Layten Liffrig, defenseman Noah Roitman and goalie Zach Wiese. Joining them on the all-division team are Milwaukee Power defenseman Mason Ausmus and Oregon Tradesmen forward Sam VanderHoeven.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Bauer

Bauer was also named the division's Rookie of the Year, while forward Austin Meers received the Community Service Award and second-year Grizzlies forward Cole Gibson received the division's Leadership Award. Oregon's Zachary Orwig won the Academic Achievement Award.

The awards were voted on by the league's coaches. The NA3HL will announce its league-wide awards in the coming days.

Bauer, a forward from Hastings, was the team's leading scorer in the regular season (24-31—55) and was named the Central Division Star of the Week three times this season. He played in 49 of Rochester's 56 games and totaled 59 points. Bauer scored 25 goals and added 34 assists in his first season in the NA3HL.

Layten Liffrig

Liffrig played in just more than half of the Grizzlies' regular season games (24 of 47), yet was fifth on the team in total points in the regular season (37), averaging 1.54 points per game. The Mankato East graduate scored a team-best six game-winning goals. Though he joined the Grizzlies in mid-November, Liffrig was named the NA3HL Central Division Star of the Week three times and — including the postseason — finished the year with 19 goals and 25 assists, for 44 points, in 32 games. He has signed a tender with the NAHL's Anchorage Wolverines for next season.

Roitman was a rock on the blue line for the Grizzlies all season — minus two stints when he was called up by two different NAHL teams, playing six games with the Minot Minotauros and one with the Minnesota Wilderness. Roitman played in 47 total games in 2021-22, recording six goals and 26 assists, for 32 total points. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound native of Inver Grove Heights committed to NCAA Division III Concordia University, in Mequon, Wis., beginning next season.

Wiese, in his second season with the Grizzlies, took the reins as the team's No. 1 goalie throughout the season. The Owatonna native was dominant between the pipes, recording a 27-4-2 overall record, a 1.75 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. Weise also recorded five shutouts in 33 starts. He finished fourth in the entire NA3HL in the regular season with a 1.70 GAA.

Gibson, a team captain and second-year Grizzly, recorded 13 goals and 38 total points while playing in 46 of 47 regular-season games. He had a red-hot run through the Central Division playoffs, scoring eight goals and adding two assists, for 10 points, in five games. In his two seasons in Rochester, the Eagan native has played in 99 games, scored 35 goals and recorded 76 total points.

Austin Meers, Rochester Grizzlies

Meers, a rookie forward, helped the Grizzlies win a national championship just minutes from his hometown of St. Charles, Mo. The versatile forward played in 54 of Rochester's 56 games this season, recording 13 goals and 34 total points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grizzlies went 38-6-3 in the regular season to capture their third consecutive Central Division regular-season championship. Including the playoffs, they were 45-8-3 overall.

A complete list of all NA3HL divisional awards can be found here .