Rochester Grizzlies rough up Oregon in Game 3, earn return trip to Fraser Cup

(Editor's note: This story will be updated later tonight with comments from coaches and players.)

The Rochester Grizzlies needed a day more than they anticipated, but one extra day of work was worth it to accomplish a goal set nearly a year ago.

With their season on the line, the Grizzlies jumped on North American 3 Hockey League Central Division rival Oregon (Wis.) in the first two minutes of the game and never let up. Rochester scored four goals in the first period en route to a 6-1 victory against the Tradesmen in Game 3 of the division finals at the Rochester Recreation Center on Sunday afternoon.

The victory gives the Grizzlies their second consecutive division postseason title and sends them to the Fraser Cup — the NA3HL’s national championship tournament — for a second straight year.

Rochester, which finished as the national runner-up last season, will open play at the Fraser Cup, in suburban St. Louis, on Wednesday.

The road back to Missouri wasn’t always smooth for the Grizzlies. They won Game 1 of the division finals in convincing fashion, 5-1, on Friday night at the Rec Center. But in Game 2 on Saturday at Oregon, they allowed 39 shots on goal and gave up two third-period goals in a 3-2 loss that forced Game 3.

But that only served as motivation for Rochester on Sunday.

The Grizzlies scored twice in the first 2:27 of Game 3, then added two more in a span of 37 seconds late in the first period to build a 4-0 lead and chase Tradesmen starting goalie Austin Bartell less than 14 minutes in.

That strong start took the life out of the Tradesmen, who were outshot 23-6 in the first period and 48-21 in the game.

Rochester led 4-0 after one and 5-1 after two — Oregon got its lone goal just 8 seconds into a power play when Sam Vanderhoeven snapped a shot past a screened Zach Wiese, who finished with 20 saves for the Grizzlies.

Captain Cole Gibson had three points to lead Rochester. He had one assist and scored twice, his seventh and eighth goals of the postseason. Gibson has scored at least once in all five of the Grizzlies’ playoff games.

Kade Shea added a goal and an assist, while Mason Thingvold and Ben Oakland had two assists each. Layten Liffrig, Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth and Logan Kroyman added a goal apiece.

Rochester is now 4-1 in the postseason and 42-7-3 overall. The Tradesmen end their season 29-17-6.

GRIZZLIES 6, TRADESMEN 1

Oregon 0-1-0 — 1

Rochester 4-1-1 — 6

First period — 1. ROC, Logan Kroyman 3 (Justin Wright 2) 1:07. 2. ROC, Kade Shea 3 (Ben Oakland 5, Cole Gibson 2) 2:27. 3. ROC, Layten Liffrig 4 (unassisted) 13:16. 4. ROC, Gibson 7 (Mason Thingvold 2, Shea 3) 13:53. Second period — 5. ROC, Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 1 (Adam Johnson 3) 7:46. 6. ORE, Sam Vanderhoeven 3 (Dominic Murano 4) 11:42 (pp). Third period — 7. ROC, Gibson 8 (Thingvold 3, Oakland 6) 5:34 (pp).

Shots on goal — ORE 6-9-6—21; ROC 23-11-14—48. Goalies — ORE, Austin Bartell (13:53; L, 3-2-0; 15 saves-19 shots); Evan Wittchow (46:07; 27 saves-29 shots); ROC, Zach Wiese (W, 4-1-0; 20 saves-21 shots). Power-play opportunities — ORE, 1-for-3; ROC, 1-for-3. Penalties — ORE 5-10 minutes; ROC 5-10 minutes.