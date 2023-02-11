99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Grizzlies shut down, shut out by Mason City

The Rochester Grizzlies couldn't build on the momentum of a big sweep last weekend, getting shut out at Mason City on Friday night.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Staff reports
February 10, 2023 11:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MASON CITY, Iowa — The Rochester Grizzlies earned a big sweep against North American 3 Hockey League Central Division rival Oregon (Wis.) last weekend in Rochester.

Friday, the momentum from that sweep was swept away as the Mason City Toros outshot the Grizzlies and kept them off the scoreboard, as the Toros beat the Grizzlies 3-0 at Mason City Arena.

The Grizzlies drop to 28-9-4 this season; the nine regulation losses are the most the Grizzlies have had in a season since they went 31-15-1 in their inaugural season (2018-19). Rochester remains atop the NA3HL Central Division standings, though, with 60 points. Second-place Oregon (25-8-5, 55 points) plays a two-game series at St. Louis on Saturday and Sunday.

Also Read
clara billings
College
Clara Billings’ competitive fire, ignited at Lourdes, is showing at Gustavus Adolphus
"I'm going to always give 110% and work my butt off," former Lourdes girls hockey star Clara Billings said, "because I want everyone else to do the same."
February 10, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Lawrence.jpg
Sports
Rochester soccer community reacts to the passing of icon Tom Lawrence
Tom Lawrence, one of the most active members ever in Rochester soccer, died last week at the age of 81. The community reacted with an outpouring of love and respect for him.
February 10, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5316.jpg
Prep
6 wrestlers to watch at this year's Section 1-2 girls wrestling tournament
The girls wrestling postseason — one that has been recently expanded — kicks off on Saturday at Hastings High School.
February 10, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

The Grizzlies are idle until next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, when they play a two-game series at Wausau (Wis.).

Friday, Mason City (23-14-1) scored twice in the final six minutes of the second period to take a 2-0 lead, then tacked on one more early in the third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toros goalie Connor Graham took care of the rest, stopping all 28 shots he faced to record his first shutout of the season.

Tate Cothern also made 28 saves for the Grizzlies; he dropped to 13-3-0 as the starter this season.

Hayden Siegel, former Grizzlies forward Zach Laurila and Colten Gerken scored for Mason City.

BOX SCORE: Mason City Toros 3, Rochester Grizzlies 0

NA3HL Central Division

TEAMGPW-L-OTLPts.
x-Rochester4128-9-460
x-Oregon (Wis.)3825-8-555
x-Milwaukee4024-13-351
x-Peoria (Ill.)4022-16-246
Wausau4013-23-430
St. Louis388-30-016

x — clinched playoff spot

Related Topics: JUNIOR HOCKEYROCHESTER GRIZZLIESNA3HLROCHESTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Austin Bruins logo
Sports
Austin Bruins get big boost from backup goalie, beat Bulls
Tyler Fromolz made the most of his NAHL debut, backstopping the Austin Bruins to a win against North Iowa on Friday night.
February 11, 2023 12:02 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Steve Heiden.jpg
Sports
Rushford's Steve Heiden lands job as tight ends coach with Detroit Lions
After spending the last 10 seasons as a coach with the Arizona Cardinals, Rushford's Steve Heiden has been named the tight ends coach of the Detroit Lions.
February 06, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
GRIZZ.PINK.01.jpg
Sports
A healthy MVP. A crucial victory. A bunch of money raised for cancer research.
Ben Oakland scored the game-winning goal for the Rochester Grizzlies on a night when they raised thousands of dollars for cancer research. It was a good feeling for the Grizzlies' veteran and the team.
February 05, 2023 01:34 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
2023.AUSTIN.PTRP.NIGHT.jpg
Sports
Bruins blanked on Pink Night in Austin, but raise thousands for cancer research
The Austin Bruins couldn't generate much offense on Paint the Rink Pink Night, but they generated thousands of dollars to donate to the Hormel Institute to be used for cancer research.
February 05, 2023 12:23 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports