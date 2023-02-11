Rochester Grizzlies shut down, shut out by Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa — The Rochester Grizzlies earned a big sweep against North American 3 Hockey League Central Division rival Oregon (Wis.) last weekend in Rochester.

Friday, the momentum from that sweep was swept away as the Mason City Toros outshot the Grizzlies and kept them off the scoreboard, as the Toros beat the Grizzlies 3-0 at Mason City Arena.

The Grizzlies drop to 28-9-4 this season; the nine regulation losses are the most the Grizzlies have had in a season since they went 31-15-1 in their inaugural season (2018-19). Rochester remains atop the NA3HL Central Division standings, though, with 60 points. Second-place Oregon (25-8-5, 55 points) plays a two-game series at St. Louis on Saturday and Sunday.

The Grizzlies are idle until next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, when they play a two-game series at Wausau (Wis.).

Friday, Mason City (23-14-1) scored twice in the final six minutes of the second period to take a 2-0 lead, then tacked on one more early in the third.

Toros goalie Connor Graham took care of the rest, stopping all 28 shots he faced to record his first shutout of the season.

Tate Cothern also made 28 saves for the Grizzlies; he dropped to 13-3-0 as the starter this season.

Hayden Siegel, former Grizzlies forward Zach Laurila and Colten Gerken scored for Mason City.

BOX SCORE: Mason City Toros 3, Rochester Grizzlies 0

NA3HL Central Division

TEAM GP W-L-OTL Pts. x-Rochester 41 28-9-4 60 x-Oregon (Wis.) 38 25-8-5 55 x-Milwaukee 40 24-13-3 51 x-Peoria (Ill.) 40 22-16-2 46 Wausau 40 13-23-4 30 St. Louis 38 8-30-0 16

x — clinched playoff spot