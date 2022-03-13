Rochester Grizzlies sweep Wausau to win playoff series, return to division finals

WAUSAU, Wis. — One of the toughest things for a hockey team to do is end another team’s season.

Saturday, the Rochester Grizzlies made it look easy.

Rochester scored four first-period goals en route to a 5-1 win against the Wausau Cyclones in Game 2 of a best-of-3 North American 3 Hockey League Central Division semifinal playoff series. The win gave Rochester a sweep of the two-game set, after a 5-3 win in Game 1 on Friday night at Rochester.

The Grizzlies (40-6-3 overall, 2-0-0 postseason) played like the team with their season on the line, outshooting the Cyclones 42-24, including 20-8 in the opening period.

Luke Morrisette scored 4:12 into the game for a 1-0 Rochester lead, and the Grizzlies led the rest of the way. Justin Wright, Kade Shea and Logan Kroyman added a goal apiece in a span of 6:46 in the opening period to put the game away.

Cole Gibson

After a scoreless second period, Grizzlies forward Cole Gibson scored for a second straight game, making it 5-0 less than two minutes into the third.

The Cyclones snapped Zach Wiese’s shutout bid just more than two minutes later, as their leading goal-scorer, Gage Vierzba, scored their only goal of the game.

Gibson (one goal, one assist), Kroyman (one goal, one assist) and Kyle Bauer (two assists) all had multi-point games for Rochester.

Wiese made 23 stops to earn the victory and lift the top-seeded Grizzlies into the division finals. That best-of-3 series will begin Friday against the upstart third-seeded Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen, who surprisingly swept second-seeded Peoria in the other Central Division semifinal series.

Zach Wiese

The Grizzlies are now 10-4 all-time in the postseason and have won three consecutive Central Division playoff series.

The schedule for the Central Division Finals will be announced early this week.

Game 1: Grizzlies 5, Cyclones 3

The Grizzlies controlled play for most of Game 1, at the Rochester Recreation Center on Friday night.

Rochester outshot Wausau 52-16, including 19-4 in the first period and 23-6 in the second.

The Grizzlies never trailed, but the Cyclones made them sweat things a bit. After Rochester took a 2-0 lead on goals by Logan Kroyman and Layten Liffrig in the first 5 minutes of the game, Wausau answered with two in the first 8:30 of the second period — by Wesley Coquet and CJ Zins — to tie the score 2-2.

The Grizzlies regained control when veteran forward Cole Gibson scored at the 14:09 mark of the second, giving them a 3-2 lead after two periods.

Kyle Bauer pushed the Grizzlies’ lead to 4-2 just 25 seconds into the third.

Wausau answered, with Coquet’s second of the night, 8:09 into the third, but Liffrig’s second of the night, with 1:25 to play, sealed the victory.

Zach Wiese made 13 saves to earn the victory in goal, while Zach Dosan stopped 47 shots for the Cyclones.