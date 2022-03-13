SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Rochester Grizzlies sweep Wausau to win playoff series, return to division finals

The Rochester Grizzlies are now 10-4 all-time in the postseason and have won three consecutive Central Division playoff series. They'll play next weekend for a trip to the NA3HL championship tournament, the Fraser Cup.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Post Bulletin staff
March 13, 2022 10:34 AM
Share

WAUSAU, Wis. — One of the toughest things for a hockey team to do is end another team’s season.

Saturday, the Rochester Grizzlies made it look easy.

Rochester scored four first-period goals en route to a 5-1 win against the Wausau Cyclones in Game 2 of a best-of-3 North American 3 Hockey League Central Division semifinal playoff series. The win gave Rochester a sweep of the two-game set, after a 5-3 win in Game 1 on Friday night at Rochester.

The Grizzlies (40-6-3 overall, 2-0-0 postseason) played like the team with their season on the line, outshooting the Cyclones 42-24, including 20-8 in the opening period.

Luke Morrisette scored 4:12 into the game for a 1-0 Rochester lead, and the Grizzlies led the rest of the way. Justin Wright, Kade Shea and Logan Kroyman added a goal apiece in a span of 6:46 in the opening period to put the game away.

ADVERTISEMENT

COLE.GIBSON.MUG.jpg
Cole Gibson

After a scoreless second period, Grizzlies forward Cole Gibson scored for a second straight game, making it 5-0 less than two minutes into the third.

The Cyclones snapped Zach Wiese’s shutout bid just more than two minutes later, as their leading goal-scorer, Gage Vierzba, scored their only goal of the game.

Gibson (one goal, one assist), Kroyman (one goal, one assist) and Kyle Bauer (two assists) all had multi-point games for Rochester.

Wiese made 23 stops to earn the victory and lift the top-seeded Grizzlies into the division finals. That best-of-3 series will begin Friday against the upstart third-seeded Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen, who surprisingly swept second-seeded Peoria in the other Central Division semifinal series.

Zach.Wiese.Grizzlies.jpg
Zach Wiese

The Grizzlies are now 10-4 all-time in the postseason and have won three consecutive Central Division playoff series.

The schedule for the Central Division Finals will be announced early this week.

Game 1: Grizzlies 5, Cyclones 3

The Grizzlies controlled play for most of Game 1, at the Rochester Recreation Center on Friday night.

Rochester outshot Wausau 52-16, including 19-4 in the first period and 23-6 in the second.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grizzlies never trailed, but the Cyclones made them sweat things a bit. After Rochester took a 2-0 lead on goals by Logan Kroyman and Layten Liffrig in the first 5 minutes of the game, Wausau answered with two in the first 8:30 of the second period — by Wesley Coquet and CJ Zins — to tie the score 2-2.

The Grizzlies regained control when veteran forward Cole Gibson scored at the 14:09 mark of the second, giving them a 3-2 lead after two periods.

Kyle Bauer pushed the Grizzlies’ lead to 4-2 just 25 seconds into the third.

Wausau answered, with Coquet’s second of the night, 8:09 into the third, but Liffrig’s second of the night, with 1:25 to play, sealed the victory.

Zach Wiese made 13 saves to earn the victory in goal, while Zach Dosan stopped 47 shots for the Cyclones.

Related Topics: JUNIOR HOCKEYROCHESTER GRIZZLIESNA3HLROCHESTER
What to read next
031222.CLARK.MUG.jpg
Sports
Coming back from Cali: West Coast native Clark excelling after returning to Rochester Grizzlies this season
Max Clark spent the 2020-21 season practicing, learning, improving. That work and patience has paid off. The California native has played in 30 games this season for the Grizzlies and has the work ethic and playing style needed to be successful in the postseason.
March 11, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
01 102621-GRIZZLIES-HOCKEY-KYLE-BAUER-009160.jpg
Sports
'It's a whole new season': Grizzlies prepare to start NA3HL playoffs against 'fired up' Wausau
The Rochester Grizzlies were the best team in the NA3HL Central Division during the regular season. Now they hope to prove that they are once again the best in the postseason. They open the playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday against Wausau at the Rochester Recreation Center.
March 10, 2022 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Speed skating lead
Sports
With surprise 2022 Olympic debut in her pocket, Minnesota speedskater Giorgia Birkeland sets sights on 2026
19-year-old wasn't even expecting to make 2022 Team USA squad
March 08, 2022 12:38 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
terry-donovan-mug.jpg
Sports
Donovan ready for challenge of turning La Crescent football program around
After spending the last 14 seasons as an assistant coach at Kasson-Mantorville, Terry Donovan is taking over as the head football coach at La Crescent-Hokah.
March 08, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck