Sports

Rochester Grizzlies win, hold onto first place

Brady Strand scored midway through the third period to lift the Rochester Grizzlies to their 29th win of the season.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Staff reports
February 18, 2023 10:32 AM

WAUSAU, Wis. — Brady Strand scored midway through the third period and Tate Cothern made 14 saves as the Rochester Grizzlies held off the Wausau Cyclones 4-3 in a North American 3 Hockey League Central Division game Friday night.

The win keeps the Grizzlies (29-9-4, 62 points) in first place in the division, one point ahead of the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen, who won in overtime Friday night against Peoria.

The Grizzlies never trailed in Friday’s game, taking the lead 7:39 in on a Logan Kroyman goal. The veteran defenseman split three Cyclones defenders before beating goalie Collin Lemanski (47 saves) to open the scoring.

Wausau answered three minutes later to make it a 1-1 game after one period.

Austin Meers and Ruslan Ospanov scored in the second to give Rochester a 3-1 lead, but the Cyclones scored twice in 53 seconds early in the third to tie the score 3-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just more than two minutes after Wausau tied the score, Connor Stoffel and Ben Tschida set up Strand for the game winner.

The teams close the series at 7:10 p.m. tonight.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 4, Wausau Cyclones 3

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
