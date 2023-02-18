Rochester Grizzlies win, hold onto first place

WAUSAU, Wis. — Brady Strand scored midway through the third period and Tate Cothern made 14 saves as the Rochester Grizzlies held off the Wausau Cyclones 4-3 in a North American 3 Hockey League Central Division game Friday night.

The win keeps the Grizzlies (29-9-4, 62 points) in first place in the division, one point ahead of the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen, who won in overtime Friday night against Peoria.

The Grizzlies never trailed in Friday’s game, taking the lead 7:39 in on a Logan Kroyman goal. The veteran defenseman split three Cyclones defenders before beating goalie Collin Lemanski (47 saves) to open the scoring.

Wausau answered three minutes later to make it a 1-1 game after one period.

Austin Meers and Ruslan Ospanov scored in the second to give Rochester a 3-1 lead, but the Cyclones scored twice in 53 seconds early in the third to tie the score 3-3.

Just more than two minutes after Wausau tied the score, Connor Stoffel and Ben Tschida set up Strand for the game winner.

The teams close the series at 7:10 p.m. tonight.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 4, Wausau Cyclones 3