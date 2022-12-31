Rochester hip hop dancer Dworschak is her truest self while performing at Timberwolves games

ROCHESTER — Performing in front of about 16,000 people at Target Center would be nerve wracking for most people.

But Kat Dworschak isn't most people.

Especially when her two-year-old son, Beau, is in the crowd.

“He was at the (Timberwolves) game the other night,” she said. “He was howling — they howl when the opposing team gets to shoot a free throw. And Beau caught on and he was like 'awoooo' in the crowd. My boyfriend got a video of it. It's literally the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life.

“My favorite part of the game is that he's out there watching me in the crowd.”

Dworschak, a Rochester resident and Winona native, tried out for the Timberwolves hip hop team for the first time this season. After moving back to Minnesota in 2020, the 27-year-old wanted to find an opportunity to perform in front of a large crowd — where she thrives.

When live shows started again after the COVID-19 pandemic, she saw an opportunity to audition for the Timberwolves hip hop team. It was the perfect opportunity for Dworschak, an alum of Perpich Arts High School in Golden Valley, a boarding school for 11th- and 12th-graders to learn through the arts.

Hip hop is her favorite style of dance, she said, and has been since she started dancing almost 20 years ago. Though Dworschak has also trained in ballet, jazz, tap and contemporary, hip hop came the most naturally to her.

She found out that the hip hop team’s choreographer is Herb Johnson, a fellow Perpich alum.

“He's a phenomenal choreographer here in Minnesota,” Dworschak said. “I really wanted the opportunity to train under him.”

Auditions were held at the end of July at Target Center. Then things happened fast: Johnson taught one piece in less than 45 minutes, then groups of three or four dancers were called to perform on the court. Those who made the team found out about a week after auditions.

Dworschak was in Los Angeles that week, lounging at the beach and trying to stay present, though she was constantly thinking about her audition.

“You know, after an audition, you check your email every five minutes,” she said. “One of the times I checked it, I finally see it there, and I just couldn’t … I was jumping for joy. I knew that there were over 10,000 seats in that arena. It was like, ‘Wow, I’m going to be able to shine my light in front of that many people.’”

Dworschak doesn’t get nervous performing, she said, because she is her "truest self, and I feel like the world can see the truest me."

"My confidence grows versus getting scared or nervous and shying away," she continued. "The special thing about basketball games is that the whole crowd is there to support, and most of them are not professional dancers. So everything we do, they’re like, 'This is incredible.'"

The hip hop crew doesn’t perform at every game, but the team puts everything it has into every performance. Johnson teaches a new routine before every game, and the team has about four to five hours to rehearse and perfect it.

“They needed dancers that could catch on fast because we don’t get several rehearsals to get it down,” Dworschak said. “You get one rehearsal to learn it, and the next rehearsal it needs to look good. Then we're out on the court.”

The experience is unlike other performances. There’s a certain feeling in the air that is special and indescribable, as Dworschak put it.

Giving back to the community that raised her

Two summers ago, Dworschak was walking with Beau around Winona. Her daily walk took her under the bridge, a newly reconstructed and paved area, next to the Mississippi River. She had a thought several times while walking that path — why not gather dancers here?

“This was the perfect area to dance with my friends,” Dworschak said. “And that was the very beginning of the pandemic, so nobody was having dance classes in the studios. I just texted a few friends like, ‘Hey, do you want to come dance with me?’”

That text turned into a weekly summer dance class, aptly named Under the Bridge.

“One thing led to another, and I ended up having the biggest dance class in Winona,” she said. “I had 30 adults out there dancing with me.”

Under the Bridge is now a weekly summer meet up, starting in May and ending in August. It’s a place where dancers gather to learn new moves from a teacher who has a reputation for dance in Winona. It’s also the place where Dworschak launched her dance career.

“It’s a really special place,” she said. “I really wanted to create an environment where people could experience camaraderie. I also wanted to show people how they can express themselves in a way that they maybe haven't done before.”