Rochester Honkers fall in offensive outburst by Willmar

The pitching staff couldn't replicate opening day's performance, allowing 16 runs on 19 hits.

Rochester Honkers logo
By Sports Staff
June 01, 2022 12:07 AM
Just one day after being the key reason in an opening day win, the Rochester Honkers' arsenal of arms was unable to replicate the same success on Tuesday.

The Honkers pitching staff was charged for 16 runs on 19 hits as the Willmar Stingers bounced back from Monday's defeat with a 16-7 win at Mayo Field.

After pitching seven scoreless innings in the 5-2 win over the Stingers on Monday, the Honkers' bullpen was stretched a bit thin with Jack Maruskin and Cole Mammenga being forced to eat some innings. Both threw over 56 pitches and were charged for 12 runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Starter Noah Rooney went four innings, allowing four runs on seven hits.

The Honkers fell behind 4-0 before taking the lead with a five-run third inning. Kimo Fukofuka delivered the big blow in the inning with a three-run home run.

But the Stingers tied it in the fifth before scoring four in the seventh, five in the eighth and two more in the ninth.

The Honkers now make the trip to Bismarck to take on the Larks at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday to start a four-game series.

