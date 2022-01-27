Rochester Honkers tease big announcement; press conference at 4 p.m. Thursday

The Northwoods League season may still be a few months away but the baseball hot stove never rests.

The Rochester Honkers have been teasing a big announcement for a couple of weeks now.

The ball club sent an email out in mid-January inviting local media outlets to a team press conference for 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Rochester's Bowlocity Entertainment Center, saying they had "big news" to share. Fans were invited as well to the free event.

The Honkers have been active about promoting the press conference on their social media accounts ever since, but have been tight-lipped when it comes to the actual announcement.

Check back here for information on the announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: Honkers release 2022 schedule