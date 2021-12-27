Rochester MN Sports Scoop: Former Twin Koskie to headline annual banquet

I can speak for sports enthusiasts in southeastern Minnesota, that we’re ready for Rochester Sports to get back on track hosting major state, regional, and national events.

Rochester Sports didn’t disappear during covid as we hosted what events we could, with restrictions, but now is the time to return to provide leadership, guidance, and expertise in attracting and administering amateur sporting events for the southeastern Minnesota area.

Rochester Sports has more than 100 events on the calendar for 2022, many which are repeat events that were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, coming Jan. 17, is the annual Rochester Sports Banquet, where former Minnesota Twins third baseman Corey Koskie will serve as the guest speaker.

Koskie was drafted by the Twins and made his Major League debut on Sept. 9, 1998. He established himself in 1999 as the Twins' third baseman of the future by hitting .310 and driving in 58 runs. He played nine years in the majors and batted .275 with 124 home runs and 506 RBIs.

The finalists have been selected for each of the Rochester Sports Banquet categories and now we can enjoy the evening celebrating the teams, coaches and athletes.

Tickets are available to be purchased online at www.rochestermnsports.org/events/rochester-sports-banquet.html

The staff at Rochester Sports has hosted some great events the last month, including the NJCAA DIII National Volleyball Championships and the monster RCYBA Early Bird Basketball tournament. With the help of local communities of Byron and Stewartville we were able to host more than 250 teams!

ON THE DOCKET



Kiwanis Hockey Festival, at Graham Arena, Dec. 28-30.

Youth Hockey Hub, Founder’s Cup, 24 Teams at Graham Arena complex, Jan. 7-9.

The Clash Wrestling National Duals, 32 Teams, at UCR Regional Sports Center, Jan. 7-8.

Frostbite Volleyball, 80 teams, a kick-off to 10-tournament volleyball season, at National Volleyball Center and RCTC, Jan. 15-16.

Rochester Sports Banquet, at the International Event Center, Jan. 17.

If there are any sporting events you’d like Rochester Sports to explore to host, let us know by emailing pr@rochestermnsports.org.