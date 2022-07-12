Rochester MN Sports Scoop: Rochester is 'Baseball Town' in July

Rochester Sports is in the midst of a ‘Month of Champions’ as Rochester hosts six youth state baseball tournaments in July.

More than 100 teams from across the state will descend on Rochester over the course of the month, making Rochester the home of baseball’s youth state championships.

The Minnesota Baseball Tournaments 15AAA and 13A tournaments were held last weekend.

Two more tournaments are set for this Friday through Sunday, with the final two tournaments of the month scheduled for July 22-24.

The economic impact is felt by our hospitality businesses that welcome the players and families into our restaurants and hotels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on similar tournaments in past years, Rochester Sports Executive Director, Matt Esau says: “Rochester Sports estimates that the six youth state baseball tournaments that we will be hosting will bring into Rochester a combined more than 9,000 visitors, more than 1,100 room nights, and more than $980,000 in direct visitor spending.”

To find out more on how you can participate and watch the best youth baseball in the state, go to www.rochestermnsports.org .

Here is a list of the tournaments coming to town in July:

July 15-17 MBT 15AA State Baseball (Minnesota Baseball Tournaments)

July 15-17 MYAS Gopher State Tournament of Champions (Minnesota Youth Athletic Services)

July 22-24 MSF (Minnesota Sports Federation) 14AA Baseball State Championships.

July 22-24 MSF (Minnesota Sports Federation) 13AAA Baseball State Championships.