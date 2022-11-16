SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rochester native Zmolek honored by Central Collegiate Hockey Association

Rochester Century graduate Will Zmolek was named the CCHA Defenseman of the Week for last week after scoring a game-winning goal for Bemidji State.

Former Rochester Century defenseman Will Zmolek, now a senior at Bemidji State University, is the Central Collegiate Hockey Association Defenseman of the Week.
By Jason Feldman
November 15, 2022 07:30 PM
BEMIDJI — Will Zmolek has seen his role increase every season he’s been with the Bemidji State University men’s hockey team.

This season, as a senior and an alternate captain for the 5-3-2 Beavers — who received votes in this week’s USCHO.com national poll — Zmolek’s game and leadership have been taken to new heights. And after he played two particularly noticeable games over the weekend in Bemidji State’s split at Northern Michigan, Zmolek has been named the Defenseman of the Week in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

The 6-foot-4, 209-pound Rochester Century graduate scored his first goal of the season and added one assist on Saturday night as the Beavers beat Northern Michigan 4-1 to split the two-game weekend series at Marquette. Zmolek’s goal, which turned out to be the game winner, came just 30 seconds into the third period. It snapped a 1-1 tie.

It’s the second career CCHA Defenseman of the Week honor for Zmolek, and his first of the 2022-23 season.

Zmolek, who is second on the team this season in blocked shots (16), has a goal and two assists through 10 games this season, giving him 6 goals and 22 assists in his three-plus seasons at Bemidji State.

The Beavers are off this weekend, then will play a home-and-home series against the University of North Dakota on Friday, Nov. 25 (at Bemidji) and Saturday, Nov. 26 (at Grand Forks, N.D.).

Lourdes grad Kielty off to strong start in juniors

Charlie Kielty’s transition from high school to junior hockey appears to be going smoothly.

The slick-skating defenseman — and reigning Post Bulletin All-Area Player of the Year — has been a fixture in the lineup for the New Ulm Steel of the North American 3 Hockey League.

Charlie Kielty

Kielty, at 6-feet-4, 170 pounds, is averaging nearly a point per game from the blue line. He has three goals and nine assists, for 12 total points, in 15 games.

He had his best offensive weekend of the season last Friday and Saturday, when he totaled a goal and three assists as New Ulm beat Alexandria 6-4 and fell to Willmar 3-2.

The former Rochester Lourdes standout is on a five-game point streak, with eight total points in those games for the Steel (5-10-3 overall).

Kielty had a team-best 42 points (24 goals, 18 assists) as a senior last season for Lourdes, which went 19-8-0 and lost in the Section 1A semifinals, 4-3, to Albert Lea.

New Ulm has one game this week; it hosts NA3HL West Division rival Willmar at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Austin’s Furuseth is Star of the Week

Damon Furuseth went through the ups and downs of being a rookie in junior hockey last season with the Austin Bruins.

The 6-foot, 180-pound forward from Fargo, N.D., recorded just one point in his first seven games as a Bruin, then went on a tear, recording 12 of his 16 points last season in a span of 13 games to help Austin earn home-ice advantage in the first round of the North American Hockey League Central Division playoffs.

Damon Furuseth

Just as the regular season was winding down, Furuseth suffered an injury and missed the final three weeks of the regular season, as well as the postseason.

He was cleared to return to the ice shortly before the start of this season, and he has hit his stride once again.

Furuseth has three goals and eight assists in 18 games for the Bruins (12-2-4 overall), who have built a five-point lead over rival Aberdeen atop the division standings. If there was any doubt whether Furuseth is 100 percent, he answered those questions last weekend, scoring two goals and adding four assists in Austin’s pair of home victories against Minot at Riverside Arena.

For his effort, Furuseth has been named the NAHL Central Division Star of the Week.

“It’s nice to see him have a breakout weekend for us,” Bruins head coach Steve Howard said. “He’s a very skilled player who can create offense every time he has the puck. We look forward to helping him work towards his goal of getting an NCAA Division I commitment.”

Furuseth is the second Bruins player from Fargo to win the Central Division Star of the Week Award this season, joining goalie Trent Wiemken.

The Bruins have just one game this week, a Thursday night home game against the North Iowa Bulls, one of two teams to beat Austin in regulation this season. Thursday’s game is set for a 7:05 p.m. start.

Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
