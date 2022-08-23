Rochester natives, current Tar Heels Horvath, Ustby lead teams to championships

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s Mac Horvath helped the Bourne Braves win the championship series in the Cape Cod League.

The Cape Cod is a wood-bat summer league for college baseball players, like the Northwoods League.

Horvath, who plays his college ball at the University of North Carolina, joined Bourne late in the year and played in 18 games during the regular season. Despite the limited number of games, he was among the league leaders with six home runs.

He finished batting .250 (18-for-72) with a double, 15 RBIs, 13 runs scored and eight stolen bases. He had a .514 slugging percentage and an .813 OPS.

Bourne swept the Brewster Whitecaps in the best-of-3 championship series, winning 3-0 and 8-1. In the two games, Horvath was 3-for-8 with a double and an RBI.

Horvath, an infielder, has now returned to the University of North Carolina, where he is gearing up for his third season of baseball. If he has another strong season for the Tar Heels, he could be a high selection in the 2023 amateur baseball draft.

Rochester’s Alyssa Ustby, who also plays a varsity sport at North Carolina, was also a recent winner of a high-level event.

The 6-foot-2 Ustby is a starting guard/forward for the Tar Heels women’s basketball team. She was one of six players selected to the women’s U.S. 23-and-under 3-on-3 basketball team.

The U.S. squad played for a week in the Dominican Republic in the U23 Nations League. Ustby helped the U.S. team post a perfect 18-0 record and it won the FIBA Americas championship.

With the victory, the U.S. squad now qualifies for the 3-on-3 Nations League Final, which will be held Sept. 14-16 in Constanta, Romania.

Sean LaPlante, a 2018 Byron graduate, will be a student assistant baseball coach for Winona State University again next spring. He was a student assistant this spring and he has been retained by the new coach for the same position in 2023.

LaPlante played football at Winona State as a kicker and punter before becoming a baseball coach. He is the son of Brian LaPlante, the men’s basketball coach at Rochester Community and Technical College.

“It’s a good get for him, he’s put a lot of time in,” Brian LaPlante said.

Sean LaPlante has also been the varsity assistant baseball coach for Lewiston-Altura and coached the Lewiston American Legion team for the past two years. The 22-year-old hopes to become a full-time coach in the near future, possibly at the college level.

“He has a good passion (for it) and does a good job,” Brian LaPlante said.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .