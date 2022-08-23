Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester natives, current Tar Heels Horvath, Ustby lead teams to championships

Mac Horvath helps lead Bourne to the Cape Cod League championship while Alyssa Ustby led the U.S. women's basketball team to a 3-on-3 FIBA championships.

Mac Horvath
Rochester's Mac Horvath helped the Bourne Braves win the championship of the Cape Cod League, a wood-bat summer league for college baseball players.
Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
August 23, 2022 05:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s Mac Horvath helped the Bourne Braves win the championship series in the Cape Cod League.

The Cape Cod is a wood-bat summer league for college baseball players, like the Northwoods League.

Also Read
d38355933ff04a58ff636a4cd1b0a445.jpg
Sports
Walch begins second training camp with Browns
Elgin native Carson Walch is in his second training camp with the Cleveland Browns. He is the team's player development coordinator.
August 02, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Mac Horvath
Sports
Horvath blasts his way to powerful start in Cape Cod League
Mac Horvath has joined the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod League for the rest of the 2022 summer season. He hit four home runs in his first nine games with the team.
July 25, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

Horvath, who plays his college ball at the University of North Carolina, joined Bourne late in the year and played in 18 games during the regular season. Despite the limited number of games, he was among the league leaders with six home runs.

He finished batting .250 (18-for-72) with a double, 15 RBIs, 13 runs scored and eight stolen bases. He had a .514 slugging percentage and an .813 OPS.

Bourne swept the Brewster Whitecaps in the best-of-3 championship series, winning 3-0 and 8-1. In the two games, Horvath was 3-for-8 with a double and an RBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Horvath, an infielder, has now returned to the University of North Carolina, where he is gearing up for his third season of baseball. If he has another strong season for the Tar Heels, he could be a high selection in the 2023 amateur baseball draft.

Alyssa Ustby
Alyssa Ustby
JEFFREY A. CAMARATI/JEFFREY A. CAMARATI

——

Rochester’s Alyssa Ustby, who also plays a varsity sport at North Carolina, was also a recent winner of a high-level event.

The 6-foot-2 Ustby is a starting guard/forward for the Tar Heels women’s basketball team. She was one of six players selected to the women’s U.S. 23-and-under 3-on-3 basketball team.

The U.S. squad played for a week in the Dominican Republic in the U23 Nations League. Ustby helped the U.S. team post a perfect 18-0 record and it won the FIBA Americas championship.

With the victory, the U.S. squad now qualifies for the 3-on-3 Nations League Final, which will be held Sept. 14-16 in Constanta, Romania.

——

Sean LaPlante, a 2018 Byron graduate, will be a student assistant baseball coach for Winona State University again next spring. He was a student assistant this spring and he has been retained by the new coach for the same position in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

LaPlante played football at Winona State as a kicker and punter before becoming a baseball coach. He is the son of Brian LaPlante, the men’s basketball coach at Rochester Community and Technical College.

“It’s a good get for him, he’s put a lot of time in,” Brian LaPlante said.

Sean LaPlante has also been the varsity assistant baseball coach for Lewiston-Altura and coached the Lewiston American Legion team for the past two years. The 22-year-old hopes to become a full-time coach in the near future, possibly at the college level.

“He has a good passion (for it) and does a good job,” Brian LaPlante said.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

Guy N. Limbeck column sig

Related Topics: LOCAL NOTEBOOK
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
031021.N.RPB.MAYO_HOCKEY.346.jpg
Sports
5 southern Minnesota players who stood out at Rochester Grizzlies camp
More than 70 players participated in the Rochester Grizzlies' main tryout camp over the weekend at the Rochester Recreation Center. As the Grizzlies prepare to defend their NA3HL national championship, a handful of local players made strong cases to be part -- or big parts -- of the team in the coming season.
August 22, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Meyer pitches Royals to victory in amateur baseball state opener
The Rochester Royals defeated Hamel 4-0 in the Class B amateur baseball state tournament on Saturday.
August 20, 2022 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Neel Wimbledon.jpg
Sports
Neel, Aney can see a tennis future together after Cincinnati showing
Rochester natives Ingrid Neel and Jessie Aney joined forces as doubles partners in the high-profile Western and Southern Open, considered the second best professional tennis tournament in the United States. It went well.
August 20, 2022 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
051022.SORENSEN.MUG.jpg
Sports
Narveson: Rochester's Sorensen riding high atop USMTS points standings
Rochester native Dustin Sorensen continues to sit atop the United States Modified Touring Series points standings, though some veteran drivers are closing the gap on the leader.
August 20, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Todd Narveson