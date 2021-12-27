Rochester natives Fleming, Haskins named to All-Star game for NHL Draft prospects

Maddox Fleming and Tyler Haskins will be opponents in the Big Ten Conference in seasons to come.

The Rochester natives are among the top junior hockey players in the country this year — both playing in the USHL, Fleming with the Sioux Falls Stampede and Haskins with the Madison Capitols.

Both are also eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft — one in which Fleming has been projected as a mid-to-late round pick by the NHL’s Central Scouting Service.

Both will also get to show off their skills to NHL scouts and a national TV audience in just fewer than three weeks.

Fleming and Haskins were both named to rosters for the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game, set for 3 p.m. CT on Monday, Jan. 17, at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. The game will be broadcast on the NHL Network.

Tyler Haskins

The All-American Game is an annual showcase for NHL Draft prospects who play in the USHL and with the U.S. National Team Development Program, which is based in Plymouth, Mich., and plays its home games at USA Hockey Arena. Fleming played all of last season for the USNTDP U17 team and spent the first half of this season with the USNTDP U18 team before departing the program to play in Sioux Falls.

This year marks just the third year of the All-American Game, but in just two years of its existence, 53 players who have played in the game have been drafted.

Haskins, whose older brother Logan played at Mayo, then for the Austin Bruins, is in his second full season in the USHL. Their father, Bob, was a head coach at Lourdes and then an assistant coach at Mayo in the 2000s.

Tyler Haskins has five goals and 16 assists, for 21 points, for the Capitols this season. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound left-shot forward had nine goals and 27 points last season for Sioux Falls. The 18-year-old signed his National Letter of Intent in November and will join the University of Michigan in the fall.

Fleming, who doesn’t turn 18 until Feb. 13, has a goal and five points in his first eight games since joining Sioux Falls. He recorded two goals and eight points in 18 games with the USNTDP U18 team this season.

Fleming played two seasons for Mayo high school, as an eighth-grader and a freshman, from 2017-19. He was dominant in that stretch, recording 84 points in 46 games for the Spartans. He then had 52 points in 42 games in one season at Shattuck St. Mary’s (2019-20), before scoring 10 goals and 30 points last season for the USNTDP U17 team.

Six University of Minnesota commits are scheduled to play in the All-American Game: Defenseman Ryan Chesley (Mahtomedi, Minn.), Luke Mittelstadt (Eden Prairie) and Sam Rinzel (Chanhassen); and forwards Connor Kurth (South Center Lake, Minn.), Cruz Lucius (Lawrence, Kansas) and Jimmy Snuggerud (Chaska).

Haskins and Fleming are the first Rochester natives to be selected to play in the BioSteel All-American Game.