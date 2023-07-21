Rochester pickleball pro is relishing his national ranking

Todd Robertson, 55, of Rochester, didn't start playing pickleball until seven years ago. Today, he's a professional player — ranking No. 14 nationally in the senior division last year — and a certified instructor. He's played in New York, Las Vegas, Naples and pretty much every major pickleball venue in the country, but he took some time out of his busy schedule to talk with the PB about the growth of pickleball, how the game is changing and what it's like to play at the highest levels.

What was your athletic background before pickleball?

I was a raquetball player, and I had a friend who was always trying to get me to play pickleball. I would laugh and say that pickleball was just for a bunch of old people. Then I played it, and I don't think I've picked up raquetball racket since then. Pickleball was a lot different than I'd thought. It seems like anyone who starts playing immediately gravitates toward it. Like a lot of people, I wish I'd found this game when I was 25.

You play all over the country, sponsored by Team Selkirk. Do you have a regular partner who travels with you?

It's hard to stick with just one partner when you play 18 tournaments in a year, all over the country. So I have a few partners.

What does it mean to call yourself a professional pickleball player?

That's really changed a lot in the past few years. It used to be that someone could just enter a pro event and say 'OK, I'm a pro now.' But today, it's gotten to where they have qualifier events to earn a spot in the main draw of these tournaments. So now, when you go see the pros play, you're actually seeing people who are making a living from it.

Is the prize money getting big?

Again, things have changed dramatically in the past couple years. Major League Pickleball started maybe three years ago with team owners, and teams were selling for $100,000. Now teams are worth $10 million. Two months ago, the team that won Major League Pickeball won $200,000. There definitely is money in it now. The top players are earning over seven figures in prize money and sponsorships. Some of the young players are getting appearance fees of thousands of dollars, just for showing up at an event.

Is money like that attracting pro athletes from other sports?

Absolutely. You take a pro tennis player who is ranked outside the top 200 in the world. Those players aren't making much money in tennis, but when they come over to pickleball, they're obviously great athletes. They have all the strokes already, so it's just a matter of time before they get very good. Or there are Division 1 tennis players who are dropping out of tennis and now they're starting to make some really good money playing pickleball. They have real sports agents, and big sponsors like Miller Lite and Carvana.

What do you consider your greatest achievement in pickleball?

I could talk about medals and matches and big tournaments, but really, it's the friends I've made. I've made friends all around the country. I have hundreds of names in my phone, and I could go to literally every state and have someone to play with. So yes, I have a lot of medals and a lot of big wins, but the friendships are what I really value. That's what is so great about pickleball. You can just go play at Cooke Park in Rochester and make a bunch of friends really quickly.

With younger players and better equipment, is the game changing from what it once was?

The game is definitely starting to speed up. People, including myself, are getting more aggressive on serves and returns. The young players have such great hands and hit such powerful drives. And paddle technology has really changed the game. These new carbon paddles, the speed and topspin you can get from them, these tennis guys can really make the ball dip and dive. You think the ball is going to be out, but with all of the topspin, they can keep it in play. But still, the game is won at the kitchen line, the volley line.

Todd Robertson, left, and Angie Tauscher play a game of pickleball against Hun Pak and "Broadway Joe," both not pictured, Monday, July 17, 2023, at Cook Park in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Given how fast the sport is growing, does Rochester need more courts?

Absolutely. It used to be just the mornings at Cooke Park would be busy, but now if you show up at noon or mid-afternoon, all the courts might be full. When you factor in the nights where there are leagues, there just aren't enough courts. To be honest, I've played all over the country, and Rochester is the worst city I've seen for pickleball setup. We have five new courts at the Eagles Club, but those aren't city courts open to anyone. We have just six city courts, and they are terrible. They are all cracking. Rochester needs at least a dozen public courts.

We know that the pandemic got a lot of people to start playing golf or to return to it. What impact did the pandemic have on pickleball?

I think the pandemic, if it did anything, got families out to play pickleball together. It was a wonderful thing. You'd go to Cooke Park and see a family of four playing pickleball. People wanted to be outdoors, and they wanted to do something with their family, so a lot of them started playing pickleball.

What bad habit keeps good players from becoming great?

Unforced errors. You can't miss routine shots. If you watch the pros, they just don't throw points away. The other thing is that even good players lose their patience. They want to hit an ESPN Top 10 shot, but the problem is, that shot only works one time out of 10. You can't do that. You have to be patient, wait for a ball that you can attack.

What's the best drill for someone who knows all the rules and has played a few dozen games, but now wants to start playing in leagues and tournaments?

You have to master the third-shot drop. It's arguably one of the most difficult shots in pickleball, because it controls pretty much everything. So for a drill, I'd want your partner to stand at the volley line and hit balls back to you over and over while you hit drop shots. Keep in mind that your goal, regardless of what level you are playing at, is to make the ball bounce for your opponent. If it bounces, they probably can't attack it.

To learn more about pickleball in Rochester, including leagues, lessons and tournaments, go online at rochesterpickleball.com.