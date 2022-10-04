Rochester QB Hall of Fame class of 2020 finally gets to celebrate

ROCHESTER — They had to wait for quite a while before being honored, but the Rochester Quarterbacks Club class of 2020 was finally inducted on Monday night.

The 2020 class had their induction ceremony put on hold due to COVID. But more than 250 people were on hand to pay tribute to the four new members and one special contributor at the Empire Event Center.

The new class includes Neil McCormack, Terry “Dutch” Heiderscheit, Angie Meister and Tom Resner. McCormack, at Mayo, and Heiderscheit, at John Marshall, were long-time successful coaches. Meister (JM) and Resner (Lourdes) were both standout athletes.

Howard “Chubb” Stewart was honored with the Ben Sternberg Award for his outstanding sports contributions in the Rochester Community.

“As you’re preparing for this, the thank-you list goes on past what you’re able to talk about,” Meister said. “... Everyone in this room needs to know that they mattered to a lot of people like myself growing up.”

McCormack, who first started teaching in Rochester in 1961, may have the most connections, just because he has been involved in sports in the area for six decades.

“It really means a lot,” McCormack said of his induction. “When you’re in the business for a long time, you know a lot of people and so many honorees from past years are people I know. … Just to join them, that in itself is a reward.”

There are so many connections that run very deep to the Hall of Fame members. Meister, who’s maiden name is Swenson, and Heiderscheidt have a deep connection. Meister played high school basketball for three years under Heiderscheidt. She then coached against him for nine seasons.

“He was a great mentor and it’s really a great honor to be part of this with him,” Meister said.

All of the inductees talked of all the positive role models, family members and other people who have impacted their lives and sporting careers.

“You don’t do it by yourself,” McCormack said. “You’ve got people who always support you as you go through. But I’ve had a great career in coaching and teaching.”

Resner, a 1968 Lourdes graduate, is currently living in Indiana, where he has resided for a number of years. He said “it feels good” to reconnect with the community of his youth.

“For me, Rochester was a place of great opportunity and I’m so thankful,” Resner said.

Heiderscheidt, an Iowa native, spent the bulk of his 30-plus years as a coach at John Marshall, where at times he was the head baseball, softball and girls basketball coach.

“It was a dream come true,” Heiderscheit said of his coaching career. “My world revolved around either going to the gym or going to the ballpark. And that’s a good gig. But when you’re one person in all of that, you realize you have a lot of help.”

In the three sports, Heiderscheidt combined for 751 wins, 323 in girls basketball, 238 in baseball and 190 in softball.

“Really it’s about the players,” he said. “If you don’t have fun with the players when you go to practice every day, you’re not going to last long coaching. And obviously I did.

“The kids who come to practice every day and work hard, that’s what makes you keep coming back,” he added.

McCormack certainly had many memorable athletes that helped keep him passionate for six decades. He was the Mayo golf coach for more than 50 years, starting when the school opened in 1966, and was also an assistant hockey coach for more than 20 years. He didn’t step away from coaching until 2021. He said “honesty and integrity” were a big part of his coaching philosophy.

“Just a lot of great memories,” McCormack said. “I know I get up there (to talk) and I start thinking of all the people and try to cover as much as I can. And you can’t do that.”

Five state titles for Resner

Resner was an elite football and basketball player at Lourdes. He helped the basketball team win three Minnesota Catholic School state championships from 1966-68. He also quarterbacked the Eagles to state championships in football in 1966 and ‘67.

“I think we had 135 in my graduating class and half of those were girls,” Resner said. “And we would go up against some of the giants in the state from the Twin Cities. And we would not only beat them, but we dominated them. And we enjoyed that. It was an experience of a lifetime and I had great teammates.”

Resner earned a scholarship in basketball at the University of South Dakota and was a three-year starter and two-time captain. He said in sports he “learned to fight and never give up.”

Meister was also a standout in basketball. After she earned nine letters while playing three sports at John Marshall, she went on to play basketball at South Dakota State University, where she scored 1,335 career points.

“It really does start with good coaching,” Meister said. “I left high school basketball still loving the sport. And that was important. And I loved it when I came back (to Rochester) and I loved it when I was coaching.”

Heiderscheit had a big part in Meister’s passion for basketball.

"I never thought I taught lessons, sports teaches lessons.” Heiderscheit said. “... I just never tried to screw it up for them.”

Following college, Meister spent a number of years as a coach. She was a basketball coach at several levels in Rochester from 1999-2014, and guided the Mayo High School girls basketball team to a pair of state berths while compiling more than 100 career wins.

Meister now has two children, a boy and a girl, who are playing college basketball.

All of the inductees shared Resner’s view that “nobody does it by themselves.” That, and the fact that anyone and any time can be a positive influence.

“You just don’t know who’s heart you’re touching,” Resner said.

The Rochester Quarterbacks Club Hall of Fame began in 1991 and now features 122 members and 14 who have been honored as Ben Sternberg Award winners.