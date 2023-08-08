Rochester Royals' bats go silent as Northfield ties playoff series at 1-1

NORTHFIELD — Cole Stanchina shut down the Rochester Royals in Section 1B amateur baseball playoff action on Monday as the Northfield Knights evened the best-of-5 playoff series.

Stanchina tossed two-hit shutout ball over the first seven innings as the Knights posted a 4-0 win over the Royals to tied the series at 1-1. Stanchina struck out eight and walked four.

Monday's game was a makeup due to a rain out on Sunday. Game 3, in now what becomes a best-of-3 series, is at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mayo Field. The series winner advances to the Class B state tournament and the loser is eliminated.

Thomas Peterson pitched two hitless and scoreless innings to earn the save. He struck out two and walk two.

The third-seeded Royals (22-10), who posted a convincing 16-3 win in Game 1of the series, were held to two hits and they stranded 10 runners.

Logan Milene had both hits for Rochester as he went 2-for-4.

The Royals had their chances. They loaded the bases without one out in the top of the first and also left runners on second and third in the fourth inning and at first and second in the ninth.

Alex Miller (4-1) allowed three runs, two earned, over the first six-plus innings to take his first loss of the season.

The Knights (11-13) led just 1-0 until scoring twice in the seventh and once in the eighth. Zach Walton doubled and scored in the seventh and he hit a solo home run in the eighth.

The winners of all four Section 1B first-round series advance to the Class B state tournament, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 18 in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield. Rochester is the defending Class B state champion.

Royals/Northfield boxscore