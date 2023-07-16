Rochester Royals blast Minneapolis to snap losing streak

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Royals' season has been one of peaks and valleys.

It looks like the Royals are back on an upward climb.

After dropping back-to-back games against Section 1B rivals Dundas and St. Patrick, the Royals rebounded Sunday at Mayo Field by recording 19 hits, including five extra-base hits, in an 18-6 rout of the Minneapolis Angels.

The game was quietly clicking along through five innings, with the Royals steadily building a 4-0 lead.

Minneapolis opened things up in the sixth, though, stringing together two singles, two doubles, a hit batter and a home run — all with one out — to take its only lead of the game, 5-4.

The Royals responded in their half of the sixth by sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six runs on four hits, two walks and two errors. That put Rochester up 10-5, a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Logan Milene and Thane Meiners led the way at the plate for the Royals with big games. Milene went 4-for-6 with a home run, four runs scored and six RBIs. Meiners was 3-for-5 with three runs scored.

Sam Warren was 2-for-2 with three RBIs; Sam Schneider was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs; Joe Sperry had two hits and two RBIs; and Drew Block was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs.

The Royals used four pitchers to string together a solid nine innings. Palmer Mickelson earned the pitching win. He went 1 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on six hits. Starter Cam Powell struck out eight hitters in four innings and allowed just one hit and one walk. Zack Carr and Alex Miller both pitched one scoreless inning.

Rochester (17-9) hosts Elko in a Section 1B game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mayo Field.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Royals 18, Minneapolis Angels 6