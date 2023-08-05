Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Rochester Royals blow out Northfield, take early lead in playoff series

Matteo Finocchi threw a complete game Friday night as the Rochester Royals won the opener of a Section 1B first-round playoff series.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 2:51 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Royals used a balanced offense and a complete game from left hander Matteo Finocchi to blow out Northfield 16-3 in Game 1 of a best-of-5 first-round Section 1B playoff series at Hudson Field.

The third-seeded Royals (22-9) scored at least one run in every inning of the seven-inning game.

Northfield (10-13) actually led 3-2 after two innings, but the Royals offense picked up its pace, and Finocchi halted the Knights.

Finocchi allowed three runs, all earned, on nine hits, with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Game 2 of the series is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Northfield. If the Royals win that one, they'll have a chance to sweep the series on in Game 3 at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mayo Field in Rochester.

Nine Royals had at least one hit on Friday night. Three players — catcher Logan Milene, first baseman Joe Sperry and left fielder Bo McClintock — had two hits each.

Milene had a big game, with a home run and five RBIs, while Sperry added two RBIs. Royals third baseman Drew Block went 1-for-3 with four RBIs.

Northfield was forced to use three pitchers in the game. Starter Jake Mathison lasted five innings, allowing 10 runs on nine hits, while issuing seven walks and recording six strikeouts. Northfield also made two errors, while the Royals played perfect defense.

The winner of this series will advance to the Class B state tournament, while the loser's season will be over.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Royals 16, Northfield Knights 3

