Rochester Royals face some health issues heading into section playoffs

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Royals will have a few obstacles to overcome as they begin defense of their 2022 Class B amateur baseball state championship.

The Royals (21-9) will face the Northfield Knights (10-12) in a best-of-5 series in the Section 1B playoffs beginning on Friday at Hudson Field. The Royals are the No. 3 seed in the eight-team section and Northfield is seeded sixth. Rochester will host three games if the series goes five games.

The winners of four Section 1B best-of-5 series will earn state berths while the loser of each series will see their season end.

“You have to win three of the next five or you’re going home,” Royals player/manager Drew Block said.

“We’ve done a good job the last couple of weeks rattling off some wins,” Block added. “We feel good, our bats are starting to come around a little bit and we’ve gotten good pitching lately, too.”

After a 4-6 start in section play, the Royals won their final four games to finish 8-6.

The Royals swept Northfield during the regular season, winning 14-2 and 17-10.

Rochester has not been at full strength for much of the 2023 season. Veteran left-handed pitcher Matt Meyer, a former minor leaguer who was the state tournament MVP in 2022, has battled a strained forearm this season. He has pitched in just 18 ⅓ innings and is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA.

“I think he’s going to try and pitch a little bit in (the section) playoffs and try and ramp up a little bit,” Block said.

Meyer has been throwing some bullpen sessions lately and he is hoping his arm is recovered enough to make an impact.

“It doesn’t hurt, I just don’t know how much I can push it,” Meyer said. “If I re-injure it, the clock kind of starts over. So I’m trying to make a smart decision, but I realize the season is coming to an end here.”

Left-hander Matteo Finocchi (6-2, 1.85 ERA) is likely to start the playoff opener for the Royals. They have a number of options after that.

Newcomer Alex Miller (4-0, 2.88 ERA) has been a nice surprise for the team and he figures to get a playoff start before he leaves for college on Aug. 9. Matthew Hayford, Drew Lingen and Joe Sperry could all see some action on the mound. They are all current college players.

Meyer said his injury “has been frustrating” but he believes he could either pitch in relief or make a start during section play.

“Northfield’s a tough team and it’s going to be a dogfight,” Meyer said. “... If we could get up early (in the series) and I wouldn’t have to throw, that would be ideal. But we have a lot of good young arms.”

Sperry, who plays in South Carolina, will leave for school on Aug. 12, after the fourth game of the Northfield series.

“That will be a huge loss,” Block said. “He’s been our best hitter this year.”

Sperry leads the Royals with a .427 average, eight homers and an OPS of 1.238 and is second on the club with 32 RBIs.

Some other top hitters for the Royals have been Bo McClintock (.375 average, 19 RBIs), Block (.364, five homers, 28 RBIs), Logan Milene (.330, two homer, 24 RBIs), Sam Warren (.280, five homers, 36 RBIs), Nick Pearson (.274, 16 RBIs), Thane Meiners (.294, five RBIs) and Nolan Jurgenson (.283, five RBIs, .513 on-base percentage).

Kyle Prindle and Mason Leimbek, who recently finished their American Legion season with the Rochester Redhawks, could also see some playoff action.

Center fielder Mike Michalak has missed the second part of the season, however, as he suffered a broken hand when he was hit by a pitch. He is not likely to be available for the section playoffs.

“He’s still recovering, we’re not counting on him a ton for the (section) playoffs,” Block said. “We’ll see where it goes.”

Northfield will host Game 2 of the series on Sunday. The remaining Royals home games will be played at Mayo Field.

The other three Section 1B playoff series will feature No. 1 St. Patrick vs. No. 8 Hampton, No. 2 Miesville vs. No. 7 Elko, and No. 4 New Market vs. No. 5 Dundas.

Section 1B playoffs

(Best-of-5 series, winners earn state berths)

Friday, Aug. 4

(All games 8 p.m.)

No. 8 Hampton at No. 1 St. Patrick

No. 7 Elko at No. 2 Miesville

No. 6 Northfield at No. 3 Rochester Royals

No. 5 Dundas at No. 4 New Market

Sunday, Aug. 6

(All games 2 p.m.)

No. 1 St. Patrick at No. 8 Hampton

No. 2 Miesville at No. 7 Elko

No. Rochester Royals at No. 6 Northfield

No. 4 New Market at No. 5 Dundas

Tuesday, Aug. 8

(All games 8 p.m.)

No. 8 Hampton at No. 1 St. Patrick

No. 7 Elko at No. 2 Miesville

No. 6 Northfield at No. 3 Rochester Royals

No. 5 Dundas at No. 4 New Market

Friday, Aug. 11

(All games 8 p.m.)

No. 1 St. Patrick at No. 8 Hampton, if necessary

No. 2 Miesville at No. 7 Elko, if necessary

No. Rochester Royals at No. 6 Northfield, if necessary

No. 4 New Market at No. 5 Dundas, if necessary

Sunday, Aug. 13

(All games 2 p.m.)

No. 8 Hampton at No. 1 St. Patrick, if necessary

No. 7 Elko at No. 2 Miesville, if necessary

No. 6 Northfield at No. 3 Rochester Royals, if necessary

No. 5 Dundas at No. 4 New Market, if necessary