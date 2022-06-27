SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Sports
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Royals have winning streak snapped at eight

The Dundas Dukes handed the Rochester Royals at 10-5 loss in amateur baseball on Sunday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
June 26, 2022 09:42 PM
DUNDAS — The Rochester Royals had their winning streak snapped at eight games on Sunday with a 10-5 loss to the Dundas Dukes in amateur baseball.

The loss also dropped the Royals to 4-1 in Section 1B play. They have now split two games with the Dukes this season.

Joe Sperry, Nick Pearson and Michael Michalak all hit home runs for the Royals, but they were hurt by committing five errors, which led to five unearned runs.

Erik Thorvilson tossed two scoreless innings to start the game for the Royals. But Brevin Goetz, the second of three Rochester pitchers, gave up seven runs — just two earned — in three innings and suffered the loss.

The Dukes took a 4-2 lead with four runs in the bottom of the third and then extended the lead to 7-3 with three more in the fourth.

Sperry gave the Royals the lead with a solo homer to start a two-run third inning. Pearson hit a solo homer in the fourth.

Michalak hit a two-run homer in the ninth. He finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jake Halverson was also 2-for-4.

Royals ace pitcher Matt Meyer was at the game, but did not pitch. He was the team's designated hitter and went 1-for-3.

Sperry (Lourdes) and Easton Fritcher (Hayfield), both 2022 high school grads, each went 1-for-4. Sperry played third base and Fritcher was in left field.

The Royals (16-3) will host the New Market Muskies at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mayo Field in a Section 1B regular-season game.

Royals boxscore: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=42876

By Staff reports
