Rochester Royals improve to 6-1 in Section 1B play with 13-2 win over Northfield

NORTHFIELD — Matteo Finocchi pitched a strong game and veteran Matt Cano drove in four runs as the Rochester Royals rolled past the Northfield Knights 13-2 in eight innings in amateur baseball on Friday night.

The left-handed hitting Cano broke open a scoreless game with a three-run double with two outs in the third inning. He added a sacrifice fly in a two-run seventh inning.

The Royals, currently ranked No. 1 in the state in Class B, scored five times in the top of the eighth to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Finocchi pitched a complete game 10-hitter, but he allowed just two earned runs as he improved to 6-0. The left-hander opened with five scoreless innings before issuing single runs in the sixth and seventh. He struck out 11 and walked two and was able to strand 10 runners as the Royals were perfect in the field.

Alex Holets went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the Royals while Michael Michalak hit a double and also drove in two runs. Logan Milene was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Tate Meiners was 2-for-5 with a double three runs score.

Nolan Jurgenson was 2-for-4 as the Royals collected 13 hits while Sam Warren and Nick Pearson both scored two runs.

The Royals are now 19-3 overall and 6-1 in Section 1B play. They have won 11 of their past 12 games and will play at Miesville at 2 p.m. Sunday in a key Section 1B regular-season game.

Royals boxscore: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=43358

