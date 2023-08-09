Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester Royals move within one win of a state berth

The Rochester Royals rebound to beat Northfield 3-0 in Game 3 in Section 1B amateur baseball playoff action Tuesday. The Royals lead the best-of-5 series 2-1 and can clinch a state berth on Friday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
August 08, 2023 at 10:37 PM

ROCHESTER — Matteo Finocchi threw six shutout innings as the Rochester Royals closed in on a Class B amateur baseball state berth with a 3-0 win over the Northfield Knights in Game 3 of their best-of-5 playoff series on Tuesday.

The left-handed Finocchi (8-2) allowed six hits and walked two while striking out seven as the Royals went up 2-1 in the Section 1B series. Finocchi also won the first game of the series for Rochester.

The Royals can wrap up the series and a state berth by winning Game 4, which is at 8 p.m. Friday in Northfield. The Royals, the Class B defending state champions, were coming off a 4-0 road loss in the second game of the series on Monday.

Find more news important to you

Drew Lingen struck out four and allowed two hits over two scoreless innings for the third-seeded Royals (23-10). Joe Sperry completed the shutout with a scoreless ninth to earn the save at Mayo Field.

The Royals, who managed just two hits in Monday's loss, were held to six hits on Tuesday. But they managed to push a run across in the bottom of the second inning on Nick Pearson's RBI ground out. Then after Bo McClintock was hit by a pitch with two outs in the third, Sam Warren walked and Tate Meiners delivered a two-run double.

Drew Block went 2-for-4 and he scored the first run for the Royals. Meiners, Warren, Sperry and Kyle Prindle were all 1-for-3.

The Knights (11-14) left 10 runners on base, including bases loaded in the first inning and two on in both the fourth and seventh.

The winners of all four Section 1B first-round series advance to the Class B state tournament, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 18 in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield. The losers of the four series are eliminated.

Royals/Northfield boxscore

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
