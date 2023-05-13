99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, May 13

Sports

Rochester Royals open season with 8-0 win over Red Wing

Four pitchers combine to throw a one-hitter as the Class B defending state champion Rochester Royals start the 2023 season by posting an 8-0 victory over the Red Wing Aces.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
May 12, 2023 at 11:19 PM

RED WING — The Rochester Royals opened their 2023 amateur baseball season right where they left off a year ago.

The Royals closed the 2022 campaign by winning the Class B state champion over the Champlin Park LoGators. On Friday, the Royals opened this season with an 8-0 victory over the Red Wing Aces.

Four Rochester pitchers combined to throw a one-hit shutout in the victory over Red Wing.

Find more news important to you

Matt Meyer worked the first four innings and he allowed one hit, struck out nine and walked one. Alex Miller followed with two hitless innings for the win. Erik Thorvilson tossed a hitless seventh inning and Matteo Finocchi followed with two hitless innings and he struck out five. The four pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts and five walks.

Nick Pearson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored for the Royals and Bo McClintock was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Drew Block had two RBIs and Mike Michalak scored a pair of runs.

Jordan Lockrem had the lone hit for Red Wing. Ted Tauer, the third Aces pitcher, threw four hitless and scoreless innings.

There will be a rematch of last year's state title game when Rochester plays its home opener on Wednesday, May 17. The Royals (1-0) will host the LoGators at 7:30 p.m. at Mayo Field.

Royals/Red Wing boxscore

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
