Rochester Royals rally past Dundas Dukes with pair of late runs

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Royals won for the fourth consecutive game, and the 11th time in their past 12 games, by scoring one run in the seventh and another in the eighth to earn a 2-1 win against the visiting Dundas Dukes on Sunday at Mayo Field.

The Royals improved to 12-2 overall with the win. They have outscored their opponents 23-6 during their four-game winning streak.

Rochester took advantage of an outstanding start by left hander Matteo Finocchi on Sunday. Finocchi was sharp throughout, pitching eight innings and allowing just one run (unearned) on four hits. He also struck out four Dundas batters and walked just one.

Matt Meyer allowed three hits in the ninth, but didn't surrender a run, and earned the save.

Rochester managed seven hits against Dundas pitcher Kai Oishi, who pitched a complete game and allowed two runs, with no strikeouts and three walks.

Logan Milene and Nick Pearson both drove in a run for the Royals. Pearson was 2-for-3 with a double, and Milene's hit was also a double. Tate Meiners, Bo McClintock, Drew Block and Alex Holets also had one hit each for Rochester.

The Royals are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lake City.

Box Score: Rochester Royals 2, Dundas Dukes 1