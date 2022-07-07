SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Royals slip past Stewartville for 10th win in 11 games

The Royals improved to 18-3 overall, while the Sharks are 10-4.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 06, 2022 10:37 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

STEWARTVILLE — The Rochester Royals won for the 10th time in their past 11 games, knocking off the Stewartville-Racine Sharks 7-4 n amateur baseball on Wednesday.

The Royals are now 18-3 overall with 10 regular season games remaining. The Sharks are 10-4.

Also Read
479745424517f0bd635b7eb279de8ee5.jpg
Sports
Saturday Sports Q&A: Lyons done coaching, returns to Rochester to begin life's next chapter
Dan Lyons, a 2003 Century grad who played 12 years of pro baseball, is almost done playing. He has also stepped aside from coaching to take a job in the business world in Rochester.
July 02, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Royals vs. Muskies
Sports
Royals pitching plans continues to work to perfection
Alex Rudquist and Matt Meyer combine on a four-hit shutout as the Rochester Royals beat the New Market Muskies 6-0 in amateur baseball.
June 30, 2022 12:07 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Load More

Logan Milene and Sam Warren led a Royals' offense that tallied 10 hits, each finishing 2-for-4. Milene homered and scored three runs with two RBIs, while Warren doubled. Tate Meiners also homered and Jake Halverson drove in three runs for Rochester, which broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the seventh, before adding two more in the ninth.

Tyler Nelson led the Stewartville offense by going 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.

Joe Sperry earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts in four innings of relief. Palmer Mickelson finished with two scoreless innings to notch a save. He allowed two hits and struck out three.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals are back in action 7:30 p.m. Friday as they travel to face the Northfield Knights at Sechler Park.

Link to full box score

Related Topics: ROCHESTER ROYALSBASEBALLROCHESTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Honkers vs. Mud Puppies
Sports
Photos: Rochester Honkers, Minnesota Mud Puppies baseball on July 6, 2022
The Honkers took the win with a final score of 9-1 against the Mud Puppies at home on Mayo Field on July 6.
July 06, 2022 09:30 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers open the second half with blowout of Mud Puppies
Rochester is now 1-0 in the second half and 16-19 overall.
July 06, 2022 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers Michael Carico
Sports
Honkers feeling confident heading into the second half of Northwoods League season
The first half of the Northwoods League ended on July 4 with Rochester finishing 15-19.
July 06, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
aee057a9a000ea0e8425b2b8487a2555.jpg
Sports
All you need to know about the Gopher 50 Late Model Race
The Gopher 50 Late Model Race has taken a two-year hiatus -- it wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year's scheduled show was rained out. This year, for the first time the race will be a three-day show, with the winner of Saturday's Late Models finale receiving $50,000, the largest payout in the race's 40-year history.
July 06, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Todd Narveson