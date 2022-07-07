Rochester Royals slip past Stewartville for 10th win in 11 games

STEWARTVILLE — The Rochester Royals won for the 10th time in their past 11 games, knocking off the Stewartville-Racine Sharks 7-4 n amateur baseball on Wednesday.

The Royals are now 18-3 overall with 10 regular season games remaining. The Sharks are 10-4.

Logan Milene and Sam Warren led a Royals' offense that tallied 10 hits, each finishing 2-for-4. Milene homered and scored three runs with two RBIs, while Warren doubled. Tate Meiners also homered and Jake Halverson drove in three runs for Rochester, which broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the seventh, before adding two more in the ninth.

Tyler Nelson led the Stewartville offense by going 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.

Joe Sperry earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts in four innings of relief. Palmer Mickelson finished with two scoreless innings to notch a save. He allowed two hits and struck out three.

The Royals are back in action 7:30 p.m. Friday as they travel to face the Northfield Knights at Sechler Park.

