Rochester Royals try to navigate through ups and downs of season

ROCHESTER — It may be tough to win a championship, but repeating may be even more difficult.

The Rochester Royals are finding that out first hand during the 2023 amateur baseball season.

After winning the Class B amateur baseball state championship last season, the Royals had high hopes heading into 2023. And while the Royals are having a strong season and may indeed have a stellar postseason, it hasn’t been smooth sailing.

“It’s been a little bit more up and down this year,” Royals player/manager Drew Block admitted.

The Royals are again in a very competitive section in 1B. They are 15-7 overall and currently 3-4 in section play heading into a pair of big section home games this weekend against Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and St. Patrick at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Both games are at Mayo Field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals are battling some different dynamics this season. Matteo Finchocci, a left-handed pitcher who was 10-0 this season, is helping coach the Rochester Honkers in the Northwoods League and hasn’t been able to pitch in section games as often.

Finchocci doesn’t travel with the Honkers on the road, so he is available to play in most Royals home games. He has thrown 44 innings this season and is 3-2 with one save and a 2.05 ERA.

“We have a lot more home games in July that I’ll be at,” Finocchi said. “So I should be around once a week for the rest of the summer. So I’ll get plenty of innings in and I’ll be ready for the playoffs.”

Injuries have also played a factor for the Royals.

Matt Meyer, a former minor-league pitcher, was 9-2 a year ago and was the MVP and top pitcher in the 2023 state tournament. The left-hander is battling a tight forearm and might not pitch again until the playoffs begin.

“That’s obviously a big loss,” Block said.

Center fielder Mike Michalak, a former Division I player, recently suffered a broken hand while being hit by a pitch. He also might not return until the postseason. Infielder Nick Pearson was hit in the face with a pitch in New Prague and he also missed some games, but has now returned.

“It’s definitely different from last year, but it’s good to start to pick it up,” Royals outfielder/infielder Sam Warren said. “With guys missing here and there, it’s hard to get rolling as a team. But we’re starting to figure it out again, starting to lock back in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tate Meiners also missed some early section games as he was playing in the Division II College World Series with the University of Augustana.

“That’s why you have to have depth and a full roster,” Block said.

The Royals have had a number of young players still playing college ball step up. Joe Sperry, who just finished his freshman season, is batting .435 with five homers and 24 RBIs, all leading the team.

Nolan Jurgenson of the Rochester Royals rounds third base and runs toward home during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Jurgenson has stepped in to play a solid shortstop for the Royals this season and he is also batting .300. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Nolan Jurgenson has stepped in and played well at shortstop while Adam Marshall and Kyle Prindle have all played bigger roles as position players.

“We talked about it after we won the state tournament last year,” Jurgenson said. “Next guy up mentality because we knew a couple of guys were going to retire. We have guys to step up this year and everyone’s been good so far.”

A number of the Royals younger players are playing a bit out of position. Jurgenson has played second base the last two seasons at Bethel University.

“Obviously the more reps we get the better,” Jurgenson said. “Hopefully we’re as comfortable as can be for the playoffs.”

Young pitchers playing bigger roles have been Alex Miller, Brevin Goetz, Hayden Brown, Matthew Hayford and Thane Meiners.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we’re looking forward to July here where maybe we can play our best ball and be ready for the playoffs in a month,” Block said. “That’s what we’re looking forward to at this point.”

The Royals are in a stretch where their next four games are all against Section 1B opponents. Seven of the final 10 games will be section contests, with five of those at home, before the playoffs begin in early August.

“It would be nice to have Mike (Michalak) and Meyer back, but they’ll be back eventually,” Warren said. “We just have to hold it down until they get back and keep winning games and establish ourselves in the playoffs.”