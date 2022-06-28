SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester runner pulls double duty at Grandma's Marathon

Mike Schmitt of Rochester ran the Grandma's Marathon course twice on June 18. He was an official pacesetter during the actual race.

Mike Schmitt.jpg
Mike Schmitt, left, of Rochester has been a pacesetter for marathons for about five years. On June 18, 2022, Schmitt ran the course at Grandma's Marathon twice. He ran the 26.2-mile course once for fun and then ran it again as an official pacesetter for the actual race.
Contributed photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
June 28, 2022 07:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Mike Schmitt wants to help distance runners achieve their goals, but he likes to set new challenges for himself as well.

The 45-year-old Schmitt has been running marathons for nearly 20 years. For the past five years, he has also been a pacesetter at marathons.

Read more from Guy
Legion Baseball Wayzata vs. Pine Island
Prep
Pine Island gains experience, places second at Firecracker Tournament
The Pine Island American Legion baseball team suffered a 7-0 loss to Wayzata on Sunday, but finished second at the Rochester Firecracker Tournament.
June 26, 2022 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Exclusive
Prep
Baseball more than just winning for Sperry: 'I had the time of my life'
Lourdes senior Joe Sperry has been named the Post Bulletin Player of the Year in baseball for his special 2022 season.
June 24, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Members Only
Prep
All-Area baseball team loaded with talented players
The 2022 Post Bulletin All-Area baseball team features players who have been honored at the conference, section and state level and many are going on to play college ball.
June 23, 2022 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Load More

Schmitt, who grew up in Cottage Grove, has lived in Rochester the past 22 years and he works at IBM. He was not a runner in high school, but became interested in the sport once he got out of school.

“I was living in England and I was kind of bored so I decided I was going to go for a run,” he said. “And I really enjoyed it. Then I moved back to the States and ran my first marathon in 2003 and I was hooked. It was just an amazing experience.
“That’s why I became a pacesetter to help other people understand how cool this sport is and what it can do for you. Socially, physically and mentally, it’s just a beautiful thing.”

There are about 20 different pacesetters in marathons, usually staggered about every 10 minutes, for runners who want to finish the race anywhere from three hours to five and a half hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pacers wear a designated singlet and carry a sign with an estimated finish time. The pacer will average a certain time for each mile. The purpose is to help runners achieve a goal that they have set for themselves.

“The pacers are here mainly for the person who has a goal in mind who has never run a marathon before,” Schmitt said. “Or someone who is trying to better a time that they’ve had previously.”

He had paced both the Fargo Marathon and Med City Marathon in Rochester in May. But when Grandma’s Marathon rolled around on June 18, Schmitt wanted to try something different. He wanted to run the marathon twice in the same day.

Schmitt estimates he has run in more than 100 marathons or longer races. He also does ultra marathons, up to 100 miles long, but this is the first time he ran two marathons in one day.

Grandma’s normally begins in Two Harbors and the runners head back to Duluth for the finish line. Schmitt started in Duluth at 2:30 a.m. and ran the course backwards, finishing at the starting line in Two Harbors.

He then proceeded to be a pacesetter for the actual race.

“I made sure I fueled as I was going up the course,” Schmitt said. “I made sure I was keeping myself in a position (to finish both runs) because I knew that people were going to rely on me and I was going to be someone who was going to be helping them finish their goals.”

He ran his first marathon in four hours and 18 minutes, about a 9:45 per mile pace. During the official marathon, Schmitt was a pacesetter for marathoners whose goal was to run the event in about three hours and 50 minutes, a pace of about 8:45 per mile.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My first goal was to have a little fun for myself up to Two Harbors, knowing I had to run back down,” Schmitt said. “I took it easy on the first 26.2 (miles) and then nailed the next one within 13 seconds of the finish time.”

Schmitt has now run four marathons this year with no plans of slowing down. He will be a pacesetter at the Twin Cities Marathon in September, hoping to help runners achieve their race goals.

“I get around,” he said.
Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

Guy N. Limbeck column sig

Related Topics: LOCAL NOTEBOOKROCHESTERGRANDMA'S MARATHON
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers dig big, early hole and lose
Bismarck scored five first-inning runs and ran off with an 8-3 win over the Rochester Honkers on Monday.
June 27, 2022 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NA3HL Championship: Rochester vs Granite City
Sports
How a Grizzly became a Gopher: Behind the scenes of Zach Wiese's commitment to Minnesota
Owatonna native and Rochester Grizzlies goalie Zach Wiese committed to play Division I college hockey at the University of Minnesota last week. He's the first Grizzly to play Division I hockey.
June 27, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers lose 7-run lead, game to visiting Waterloo
The Rochester Honkers opened an 8-1 lead after three innings on Sunday, but couldn't make that lead stick in a 10-9 loss to the Waterloo Bucks.
June 27, 2022 12:07 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Rochester Royals have winning streak snapped at eight
The Dundas Dukes handed the Rochester Royals at 10-5 loss in amateur baseball on Sunday.
June 26, 2022 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports