Rochester soccer community reacts to the passing of icon Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence, one of the most active members ever of the Rochester soccer community, died on Feb. 3 at the age of 81 after a short bout with cancer.

Lawrence was the head boys soccer coach at John Marshall from 1990-1999. He also dedicated his life to growing the sport as a Rochester Youth Soccer Association (now Minnesota Rush) tournament director, a referee, referee assignor, executive board member, club treasurer and Rochester adult club soccer treasurer.

We’ve reached out to some of the Rochester soccer community members who knew Lawrence best, getting their reaction to this soccer icon and his passing.

TOM KANE

Former Lourdes Hall of Fame boys soccer coach

“Soccer becomes a passion. Tom was very passionate. He was somebody who was always doing soccer (organizational) things in the background, the things that nobody notices as you’re doing them. But if he was not doing what he did, (as a soccer community), you sure would have noticed. When you think of all of the kids that Tom influenced who were starting in rec leagues, and referees, and all of the adults that kept playing afterward, it’s a lot. Tom was a great man and he’ll be sorely missed. He’d been working on soccer things almost until the day he died. There will be a lot of gaps that will need to be filled now with him gone.”

KEVIN LOWERY

Executive director of Minnesota Rush (formerly RYSA)

“His love and passion was for the game and wanting to grow it. He wanted young kids to grow up and love it, too. He just wanted to make sure they had a passion for soccer. . . We’d have a tough time getting referees to do games in Pine Island and Plainview-Elgin-Millville and those areas because most referees wanted to stay in (Rochester). So, Tom would be the one to go. He’d get everything else lined up for what had to happen on a (soccer) Saturday, then he’d run out to (an outlying community) and referee a game. He also organized our adult leagues. He always made sure adults had a place to play and he’d run the whole thing. Soccer is what made Tom tick. It’s what he did.”

Wayne Lemens

Southern Minnesota Soccer Referee Association President

“I’ve known Tom for over 20 years. He became a great friend and mentor. He was just a very caring and personable person. He was always interested in how you were, in how things were going. In soccer, he was so positive and supportive to everyone who was out there. And he was always looking for ways to improve what we were doing (in the Southern Minnesota Soccer Referee Association) and building a positive experience for everyone. He absolutely loved the game, being around it and he loved being around young people. . .When you consider all of his contributions and involvement in soccer, there is going to be a huge gap without him. He also did so much for the outlying communities in soccer and supporting them with referees. He was always so focused on those players having a great experience.”

NEIL CASSIDY

Minnesota Rush technical director, Med City FC head coach

“What I will remember about Tom was his unwavering passion for developing soccer in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota. And not only in developing the players, but the coaches and the referees. Seeing him so many times on soccer recreational Saturdays, he was always there. If a referee didn’t show up, he’d wander over and do it and never made too much of it. We had so many good conversations on Saturdays at Watson Field. His impact is immeasurable. He touched so many lives through coaching and mentoring referees. Tom was that kind of father figure, the way he checked in with you. You always felt like he did things because he cared, not because he had to. When he coached, it was not so much about the X’s and O’s. It was more about the relationships within the game.”

JAYNE BUSHMAN

Former RYSA board member and coach

“Tom was soft-spoken, but at the same time he had the greatest impact of any member of our soccer community. I feel strongly about that, because he had such a way about him. Whether he agreed with you or disagreed with you, he had a great way of being able to get his point across that never made it feel like an argument. . .Whether it was on the competitive side of soccer or the recreational side, Tom was very good at talking appropriately to get people to see the bigger view of the game and the bigger view of what we were trying to accomplish as a club. We would have Tom on fields on any given Saturday to help mentor referees. And he would always say ‘yes’ to that. I don’t know if he ever said ‘no.’ . . .Tom wanted kids to participate the way they wanted to participate. That was his biggest gift. He was all about watching kids play with a smile on their faces. It didn’t matter if it was a kid who was playing with all their heart, or a kid who didn’t know which way to go on the field. He wanted those kids to love the game.”

