Rochester Sports bringing big youth tournaments to town

Without question, the past two years will loom as one of the most challenging and difficult periods in the history of Rochester Sports.

For an organization that relies on large sporting and social activities, R.S. was certainly restricted in hosting events.

Throughout the pandemic, Rochester Sports has retained most of the “heavy hitter” (no-pun intended)events that come to southeastern Minnesota and as February comes to an end, the staff at R.S. will host several large volleyball and basketball events that will bring substantial economic impact to Rochester.

These are the giants when it comes to the number of participants and guests they bring to town.

The two basketball tournaments have a total 374 teams with an estimated economic impact of more than $3.5 million for Rochester. The basketball tournaments feature mostly teams from Minnesota, and what a great opportunity it is for us to host them once again.

The National Volleyball Center is nearing its 25th Anniversary and was built with world-class standards dedicated to the sport of volleyball. In the coming weeks, Rochester Sports will host 12 Junior Olympic volleyball tournaments, with teams coming from 7 states: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nevada.

In addition to the National Volleyball Center, games will be played at the Rochester Regional Sports Center and Century High School as well.

For locations and details, please visit https://www.rochestermnsports.org/events.html.

ON THE DOCKET Feb. 26-27: RCYBA boys basketball tournament (274 teams)

March 5-6: RCYBA girls basketball tournament (100 teams)

March 19-20: Odd Cup volleyball: 13’s, 15’s, 17’s (80 teams)

April 2-3: Med City Cup I volleyball: 15’s, 16’s 18’s (80 teams)

April 9-10: Med City Cup II volleyball: 12’s, 14’s (80 teams)

The number of teams entered in these events are impressive and Rochester has no difficulty with providing hotel rooms and restaurant options to the participants and families. We welcome them to Rochester!

If there are any sporting events you would like Rochester Sports to explore to host, let us know by emailing pr@rochestermnsports.org.