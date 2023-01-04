Rochester youth team to host 'Friends & Family' night to benefit Shannon O'Hara Foundation

Teams from two southeastern Minnesota youth hockey associations will come together Thursday night at the Graham Arena complex to raise money for their associations as well as for a well-known foundation based in Rochester.

The Rochester Youth Hockey Association's PeeWee B1 team will hold a "Friends and Family" Night for its game at Graham Arena IV against Waseca.

Through a chuck-a-puck contest, the sale of specialty pucks created for the evening and other fundraisers throughout the evening, the Rochester and Waseca teams will raise funds for their respective youth hockey associations. All RYHA proceeds from the night's events will go to the Shannon O'Hara Foundation.

It's been nearly 11 years since Shannon O'Hara passed away due to an in operable brain tumor. The young athlete from Rochester was just 13 years old at the time. Her memory has not been forgotten in the Rochester hockey community and beyond. The Shannon Foundation works to provide college scholarship money for senior high school hockey players from Rochester, who grew up playing in the RYHA. It also raises funds for brain cancer research.

The RYHA hopes to pack the rink for Thursday's events. Fans are asked to arrive at approximately 5:30 p.m. to create a human tunnel for the players to enter the arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RYHA has more pre-game and in-game activities planned for players and fans, as well.

There is no admission charge for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m.