Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester youth team to host 'Friends & Family' night to benefit Shannon O'Hara Foundation

The Rochester Youth Hockey Association's PeeWee B1 team will face Waseca on Thursday at Graham Arena IV, and will hold special fundraisers for both youth associations, as well as the Shannon O'Hara Foundation.

Rochester.Mustangs.Logo.jpg
Rochester Mustangs youth hockey
By Staff reports
January 03, 2023 06:05 PM
Teams from two southeastern Minnesota youth hockey associations will come together Thursday night at the Graham Arena complex to raise money for their associations as well as for a well-known foundation based in Rochester.

The Rochester Youth Hockey Association's PeeWee B1 team will hold a "Friends and Family" Night for its game at Graham Arena IV against Waseca.

Through a chuck-a-puck contest, the sale of specialty pucks created for the evening and other fundraisers throughout the evening, the Rochester and Waseca teams will raise funds for their respective youth hockey associations. All RYHA proceeds from the night's events will go to the Shannon O'Hara Foundation.

It's been nearly 11 years since Shannon O'Hara passed away due to an in operable brain tumor. The young athlete from Rochester was just 13 years old at the time. Her memory has not been forgotten in the Rochester hockey community and beyond. The Shannon Foundation works to provide college scholarship money for senior high school hockey players from Rochester, who grew up playing in the RYHA. It also raises funds for brain cancer research.

The RYHA hopes to pack the rink for Thursday's events. Fans are asked to arrive at approximately 5:30 p.m. to create a human tunnel for the players to enter the arena.

The RYHA has more pre-game and in-game activities planned for players and fans, as well.

There is no admission charge for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
