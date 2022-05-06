Rochester's Aikens guiding first-year Anchorage hockey team to big heights

Living in Alaska has been quite a change for Mike Aikens.

“We did a very cool wildlife tour out on the ocean one day,” Aikens said. “Before you even leave the harbor you see harbor seals and sea otters. Then a mile up you have porpoises playing and we saw some mountain goats up on the side of a cliff, saw a couple of orcas and some monstrous sea lions.

“I enjoy that kind of stuff. Had we not even seen animals, just to see the mountains and glaciers was amazing.”

“Amazing” is also an appropriate word for what Aikens and his hockey team have been this season.

Aikens, a Rochester John Marshall graduate and former assistant coach of the Rochester Grizzlies, is the head coach of the first-year North American Hockey League team in Anchorage. The Wolverines went 33-19-8 in their inaugural regular season, then swept division rival Springfield (Mo.) in three games — while a non-COVID illness spread through the team — in a first-round playoff series at Springfield April 21-24.

Mike Aikens

That puts the Wolverines into the best-of-5 NAHL Midwest Division finals against the Minnesota Wilderness (Cloquet), beginning Friday in Anchorage. It’s another great accomplishment for a brand new franchise that has made significant strides in its first year.

“Our thoughts were, we’re always building this team, and we think next year we can make a run and be really good,” said Aikens, a 1989 JM grad. “But at the same time, we’re here, so why not now?”

Aikens and the Wolverines have done it with a combination of home-grown talent — eight Alaskans are on the roster — and a handful of Minnesotans, including Albert Lea’s Campbell Cichosz and Owatonna’ Collin Pederson. Cichosz has committed to play for NCAA Division national runner-up Minnesota State University, Mankato, while Pederson followed Aikens to Anchorage after playing for the Grizzlies last season. Goalie Shane Soderwall also made the jump from the Grizzlies to Anchorage.

Campbell Cichosz

Cichosz — who started his junior hockey career in the NA3HL and worked his way to a DivisioN I scholarship — was named this week to the All-Midwest Division team, as was Wolverines forward Talon Sigurdson (the NAHL’s second-leading goal scorer) and goalie Raythan Robbins, an Anchorage native.

“Campbell is one of those guys who couldn’t even get out of bed (due to illness) in Springfield,” Aikens said, “but he battled through it. He wasn’t his best, didn’t have a lot of energy, but he did what a captain does and battled through it the best he could.

“He’s been great every day, a good leader. It’s just a great story where he came from and what he’s been able to do.”

Aikens compared the quick success of Anchorage to the quick success that the Grizzlies, who won the NA3HL national championship in late March, have had in their four years as a franchise.

“The biggest thing this team has is character,” said Aikens, who has 24 years of coaching experience in all, at the Division I college level and Tier I, Tier II and Tier III junior hockey. “Keith Morris, our director of hockey operations, started building this team before I was hired. The core group of our team is a group of ’02s (2002-born) guys who grew up together. Keith had coached them and knew what they’re about.

“We’ve found some nice pieces around them, like Talon … committed to Arizona State, just an unbelievable kid, too. He’s an example of what kind of guys we want up here.”

Aikens’ passion for coaching was rekindled during his three seasons with the Grizzlies. Now he hopes the Wolverines can make a similar run to the NAHL’s national championship tournament, the Robertson Cup.

“We’ve played all of our guys this year and tried to develop them all,” he said. “When things have gone sideways, as far as injuries or whatever, we’ve been able to plug guys in and they’ve done a great job, very similar to how the Grizzlies’ season went.

“Realistically, as a first-year organization, we’ve exceeded everybody’s expectations and probably won a lot more games than people expected us to.”

A Q&A WITH MIKE AIKENS

PB: You were the Grizzlies’ assistant and worked at OMC Sports Medicine & Athletic Performance for three years. What was the reaction like when you decided to make the move to Anchorage?

Mike Aikens.: The most interesting thing is the reaction people give you when you say ‘I’m coaching a team in Alaska.’ Some of them will say ‘are you crazy?!’ Anchorage was actually more mild in the winter than Rochester is and the wind doesn’t blow as much. We did have a lot of snow, but weather-wise it was good. The darkness, the worst it got here — I was concerned about it — the shortest day here was about five hours of daylight, from about 10 a.m.-3 p.m. We’re already back to the point where the sun doesn’t start setting until about 10 p.m., so we have light until almost 11.

PB: You’re hosting the opening games of the division finals, starting tonight. How important was it to sweep that first-round series and have a week off ahead of the finals?

M.A.: That week off was really good for us. The week of the Springfield series we were battling the flu, were banged up a little bit and tired from the travel, coming off a three-game weekend the weekend before. I’m just proud of the guys that they found a way to get it done.

PB: Were you able to get some rest in too?

M.A.: The coaches took a little down time, too. I was going to go out on the ocean and go fishing, drop some shrimp pots, but the captain called and said it was windier than he’d like, so I laid low.

PB: What’s been the most unique thing about this season?

M.A.: We’ve had a film crew following us since Day 1 of tryouts, wanting to do a Netflix-type, “Last Chance U” type of (documentary). We have an incredible amount of video of our first season. We’ve had them here all year long. I think it’ll turn out to be a pretty cool deal when it’s all said and done. All of the things that have happened to us, it’ll all be on film and made into a pretty cool story. … It’s a local crew, usually three cameras during games, a lot of times on our bench and in the locker room. I’m mic’d up for every game. We’ve given them total access. I was worried there would be times I’d want them not in the room, but we really haven’t had that.

PB: Did that take some getting used to — having cameras around every day?

M.A.: It was different at first, but now they’re just our friends and it’s not a big deal. They’re just around, another part of our day every day. I think it’ll be worth it in the end.

PB: How has Owatonna’s Collin Pederson played this season, and what has his role been on the team?

M.A.: He’s been a fourth-line guy for us, but we roll four lines consistently. He’s one of our best penalty killers — he gets his extra ice time on the kill — and he just does his job. We have a bunch of guys like him, who’ll do whatever it takes. He has some college offers, will go make some visits and has some options.

PB: How about goalie Shane Soderwall, another former Grizzlies player who went to Anchorage with you. How has he played this year?

M.A.: The second half of the year he’s been really good for us. His numbers (12-13-1, 3.04 GAA, .891 save pct.) aren’t reflective of the year he’s had. In the second half, what he did for us was very good. We went with Raythan (Robbins) when we got to the playoffs, but they pretty much split time during the year. Shane got some good experience and we’re very confident in him when he’s in the net.