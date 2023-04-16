99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester's Dusty Lovelace achieves ultimate goal: Pool Hall of Fame

Dusty Lovelace will be inducted into the Valley National 8-Ball League Association, or VNEA, Pool Hall of Fame in May.

Dusty Lovelace
Dusty Lovelace on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at North Star Bar in Rochester. Lovelace will be inducted into the Valley National 8-Ball League Association Pool Hall of Fame this May.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 5:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Dusty Lovelace started shooting pool as a teenager, joining his grandpa at his league games.

He couldn’t join a league of his own, though, because he was too young. There weren’t any youth leagues in Rochester when Lovelace started playing.

Fast forward 15 years and Lovelace was at the forefront of creating a youth league in town. For that and for his success shooting pool, Lovelace, now 55, was nominated and selected into the Valley National 8-Ball League Association, or VNEA, Hall of Fame.

“Mike Hawkins, who owns D&R Star … called my wife and told my wife that I'm getting nominated and asked if she would like to call me, so he allowed her to give me the phone call to give me the actual news that I'm getting accepted,” Lovelace said. “She was like, ‘How does it feel to be in the Hall of Fame?’ I was like, ‘You're serious?’ It was very exciting.”

The Hall of Fame nomination wasn’t something Lovelace figured would happen, but that doesn’t mean the possibility of the recognition wasn’t on his mind. He’s spent about 25 years helping to grow the youth league, which started when Lovelace’s now-33-year-old daughter was eight years old.

“One (daughter) is going through it right now. She’s 15,” he said. “It keeps growing and growing every year. It’s great to see.”

Lovelace, who shoots pool for North Star Bar, helps with the youth league on Sundays, coaching and refereeing.

“I help the youth learn the rules and understand the rules,” he said. “Any questions they have on foul shots, or why it was a foul, or how to make a legal shot, I’m there to help.

“It's great to see all the youth players start out so young, and then eventually come into the adult league and be a better player than we are because they've got so much experience.”

The ceremony to officially induct Lovelace to the Hall of Fame is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas. It’s the last pool tournament of the year and features 300 pool tables with teams from all over the world.

“It’s the largest amateur pool tournament around,” Lovelace said. “There’s teams from New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Spain. That’s the big tournament everybody shoots for.”

He’s excited to be inducted into the Hall of Fame — the recognition includes trading cards featuring Lovelace’s statistics that he can give to close friends — and for the opportunity to shoot pool with friends. That’s the best part of playing, in his eyes.

“The camaraderie. It's really a pool family,” Lovelace said. “As many years as I've shot pool, I've gotten to know a lot of my close friends. I've watched their kids come up through the youth league, and now they've started families and have their own kids in youth league. It's really like a big family.”

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
