Rochester's Fleming to play for Team USA at World Challenge

Maddox Fleming made his international hockey debut in 2020.

He played for Team USA as a 16-year-old in the Youth Olympic Games in Austria, just two months before the COVID-19 pandemic began to shut down sports around the world. Then, a year ago in November 2021, he played in another international U18 tournament for the U.S. in Switzerland.

It was announced today that Fleming, who is committed to play Division I college hockey at Notre Dame, will wear the red, white and blue for a third time, next month as part of the U.S. Junior Select Team at the World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario. The tournament runs from Dec. 10-18.

The Junior A Challenge is an annual tournament hosted by Hockey Canada (the governing body for all hockey the country) featuring the top U20 players from around the world. This year's tournament includes five teams: Canada East, Canada West, United States, Sweden and Latvia. The U.S. has won the tournament eight times, most recently in 2018. The 2020 and 2021 tournaments were canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

The U.S. will play a pre-tournament exhibition game against Canada East on Dec. 9 in Cornwall. Team USA will open tournament play at 4 p.m. on Dec. 11 against Canada West.

Fleming will be joined on the U.S. team by Eric Rud, his current head coach in Sioux Falls. Rud will be the head coach of the U.S. team, with Matt Smaby, Evan Dixon and Mike Leone serving as assistants.

Fleming is one of 12 forwards on the 21-player U.S. roster — which consists entirely of current USHL players — for the Junior A Challenge. The team will also carry seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Former Lakeville South standout forward and team captain Tanner Ludtke has also been named to the team.

Maddox Fleming

In all, eight Minnesotans made the roster. Other Minnesota natives on are goalie Christian Manz (Blaine); defensemen Sam Rinzel (Chanhassen, University of Minnesota commit) and Joe Palodichuk (Cottage Grove); and forwards Alex Bump (Prior Lake), Gavin Lindberg (Moorhead), and Garrett Schifsky (Andover).

Fleming also played a year-plus for the U.S. National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich., before joining the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League midway through last season. He has found his stride, his game and his confidence in Sioux Falls, where he has four goals and 11 points through 14 games for the Stampede (5-8-1 overall) while centering the team's top line. He played for Rochester Mayo from 2017-19, as an eighth-grader and a freshman, totalling 33 goals and 84 points in two seasons.

All U.S. games will be streamed live. Visit TeamUSA.USAHockey.com/2022wjac 30 minutes before the scheduled start time for each game to find the live stream link. The complete schedule of the United States' games is listed below. The third-place and championship games will be brodcast live in Canada on TSN and will not be available via live stream.

U.S. World Junior A Challenge schedule