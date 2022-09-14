Rochester's Haskins 'couldn't resist' chance to join defending national champion

Tyler Haskins committed to the University of Michigan when he was 14 years old.

Sometimes a player’s dream college when he’s just finishing middle school isn’t as much of a dream school when he’s 19.

So, after Haskins, a Rochester native, was helping the Madison Capitols reach the Clark Cup Finals — the championship series of the United States Hockey League, the top junior hockey league in the country — late in the spring, he made the decision to re-open his recruitment.

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound pure goal-scorer and playmaker, Haskins kept an open mind to his options, including the idea of returning to Madison for another run at a Clark Cup title.

“Originally, the whole Michigan thing… I committed there when I was 14,” Haskins said last week. “I decommitted there and was going to go back to Madison, then I got a call.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a call that changed his hockey and educational path.

Instead of heading to the challenging Big Ten Conference and playing for a Wolverines program that is tied for the most national championships won by any school, Haskins is now headed to the rugged National Collegiate Hockey Conference and the program that is tied with Michigan with nine national titles.

Tyler Haskins

Haskins is on campus and practicing now with the University of Denver Pioneers, the defending NCAA Division I national champions. He’s part of the Pioneers’ seven-man freshman class and one of five first-year forwards in the program, which won its record-tying ninth title last spring, beating Minnesota State University, Mankato, in the championship game.

The combination of a great hockey program and a picturesque place to live were too much to pass up.

“When I got the call from Denver, it was just a huge opportunity that I couldn’t resist,” said Haskins, who had 24 goals and 52 points in 64 total games with Madison last season. “They’re the defending national champions, it’s a great school, a great area … I couldn’t resist.

“All the tradition that Denver has, and I know what (the city and area) are like. My sister (Brooke) went to school at (University of) Colorado in Boulder.”

The Pioneers have excelled in arguably the most challenging conference in the country since David Carle took over as head coach in 2018-19. At just 32 years old, Carle has guided Denver to an 87-42-13 overall record and the 2022 national championship in just four seasons on the job.

DU went 31-9-1 last season and won three consecutive one-goal games in the NCAA tournament before beating Minnesota State 5-1 in the title game, scoring all five of its goals in the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The main part I’ve enjoyed so far is just the culture of Denver hockey,” said Haskins, who will wear jersey No. 19. “When I had just committed here, I got texts from almost all of the guys on the team individually, welcoming me and saying how excited they were for me.

“Everything we’ve done as a team so far … I’m just super excited to get to work with these guys. We have a lot of new guys, but we all have the same goal. We want to repeat as national champions, and I want to be part of that.”

At Denver, Haskins will join a highly respected coaching staff. Michigan’s staff has been reworked since Haskins committed there; head coach Mel Pearson didn’t have his contract renewed after last season, amid allegations of discrimination against female employees in the hockey program and for retaliating against a student-athlete for raising concerns about the hockey team’s culture.

The Pioneers’ staff offers a stable environment. Carle was an assistant in the program for four seasons before taking over as head coach. His top assistant, Tavis MacMillan, has been at Denver for eight years, while assistant coach Dallas Ferguson has been there for five. It also helps that Denver will play in or near Minnesota often, playing in a conference with Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State, North Dakota, Omaha and others.

Denver opens its season Oct. 7-8 when it hosts the annual Ice Breaker Invitational. The Pioneers face Notre Dame on Oct. 7 and Maine on Oct. 8.

“The biggest thing was, it really felt like they wanted me here,” Haskins said. “I talked to Tavis a lot; it seemed like they wanted me and were very excited to have me.

“I’m looking forward to all the old-school rivalries, playing the Colorado rivalry between Colorado College and Denver, or North Dakota against Denver. There are a lot of tough opponents and a lot of great opportunities. The schedule will make us and me better.”