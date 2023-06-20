Rochester's Horvath named All-America, attending MLB Draft Combine for top prospects

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s Mac Horvath is currently at the Major League Baseball draft combine in Phoenix being evaluated for the upcoming draft in July.

The combine is being held today through Sunday at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Horvath is one of about 300 draft prospects attending the event. The MLB Network will cover the combine, in which prospects will perform drills and have medical reviews and interviews with the Major League teams.

Horvath just concluded his stellar junior season at the University of North Carolina. He is draft eligible and is hoping to be a high draft choice. He has another year of college eligibility remaining and wouldn’t have to sign if drafted. Horvath is thought to be seeking more than $1 million to sign a pro contract.

The draft will be held July 9-11 and coverage will be provided by the MLB Network and ESPN.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Horvath capped his banner season by landing a number of postseason awards. He was named First Team All-America by Perfect Game and Third Team All-America by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Mac Horvath

Horvath also earned First Team All-Atlantic Region honors and Second Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors.

He spent the bulk of the season playing outfield and put up stellar power and speed numbers. He finished the season ranked 11th nationally in home runs (24), and 20th in runs scored (73) and total bases (170). He was one of eight players to conclude the year with 20 or more home runs and more than 20 stolen bases (25).

Horvath batted .305 with a lusty 1.129 OPS, with 21 doubles and 66 RBIs. His 24 home runs this year rank as the second-highest single-season total in North Carolina history, while his 47 career homers are third.

Ian Regal of Mayo will get to compete in the Home Run Hitting Contest on Friday in Chaska as part of the annual Minnesota All-Star Baseball Series.

The left-handed hitting Regal, who hit four homers during the 2023 season, will be one of six players to participate in the event at 11 a.m. on Friday at Chaska Athletic Field. The contest is being held prior to the start of the All-Star Series, with the first game slated for 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Regal is also one of a number of area players who will play for the South All-Star team in the two-day event. He will be joined on the squad by Mayo teammate Mason Leimbek.

Other area seniors on the South squad include Ryan Ohm of Century, Kyle Bechtel of Caledonia, Jake Coshenet of Byron, Eli McCool of La Crescent-Hokah, Elliott Nelson of Cannon Falls, Abe Reinitz of Red Wing, Nick Robertson of Austin, Owen Sikkink of Stewartville and Ashten Vaughn of Winona.

Area high school softball players were represented in three of the four classes in the annual Minnesota All-Star Softball Series that was held in North Mankato after the state tournament.

There were two teams in each of the four classes that featured 11 players on each team. A total of 88 seniors were selected to participate in the series.

Area players selected in Class A included center fielder Bria Nelsen of Southland, shortstop Jo Tempel of Hayfield and outfielder Olivia Beckman of Houston.

Area players selected in Class AA included center fielder Allison Ritter of Lourdes, center fielder Kara Goetzinger and pitcher Claire Springer of Chatfield, pitcher Brenna Koeppel and third baseman Lauryn Delger of St. Charles and second baseman Lola Wagner of Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Ben Peter of Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Mike Schumacher of Wabasha-Kellogg were coaches for one of the Class AA teams.

Area players selected in Class AAA included pitcher Macy Borowski of Byron and catcher Macy McNally and pitcher Makayla Steffes of Winona.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .