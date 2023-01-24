Rochester's Jeff Butorac sets a positive tone in his first book

ROCHESTER — Jeff Butorac had a rough experience as the Century boys basketball coach a half dozen years ago.

Rather than dwell on the experience, he decided to write a book.

Butorac, a Rochester native, was the head coach for the Panthers for two seasons in 2016-17 and 2017-18 before resigning for personal reasons.

“Essentially the whole reason I stepped away from coaching basketball at Century was I just started dealing with a really bad bout of anxiety and some panic attacks,” Butroac said.

As Butorac learned more about his situation as a coach, he started to understand his mindset at the time and what he could do to not only help himself but others as well.

“After I stepped away I just dove into everything I could about sports psychology, about willpower and confidence and all those different things that go into a positive athlete’s mindset,” Butroac said.

He soon found himself writing a book. And now after two and a half years of working on the project, his book is out. It is titled “Inner Rival: Silencing the Negativity Within.”

Jeff Butorac

The theme of the book is how the 38-year-old Butorac worked to overcome his anxiety. His book is an attempt to help others overcome their fears, negative thought perception and have a positive outlook. He hopes his message can help athletes or people in every facet of life.

“We’re all naturally negative, it’s built into our DNA,” Butroac said. “We all have this negative voice, it’s our goal just to silence it. It’s not going to go away completely ever, but every day we just battle to silence that inner rival.”

Butorac's job is working with athletes on a daily basis. He is one of the working tennis pros at the Rochester Tennis Connection. But he would like to branch out.

“I want to do more than just work with tennis,” he said. “I want to work with a lot of different athletes. And the more I wrote the book, the more I began to realize that it’s not even just for athletes.”

Butorac enjoys working with athletes one-on-one, but he would also like to speak in front of groups in the future to help spread his positive message.

He said he might consider doing another book “if this one gets a warm reception.” His book is currently available on Amazon at: Inner Rival .

— —

Grand Meadow's Riley Queensland recently set a personal mark as a member of the Gustavus Adolphus College women's basketball team.

Queensland is a backup guard. The junior scored a career-high 18 points during a 91-44 victory against St. Olaf College on Jan. 18. Queensland averaged more than a point per minute. She made 7 of 9 shots from the floor and was 4-for-5 from 3-point range to score the 18 points in just 16 minutes.

She is averaging 4.5 points and 1.6 rebounds while having played in 14 of 16 games for Gustavus this season. The Gusties are currently 14-2 overall and 11-2 in the MIAC.

Blooming Prairie's Bobbie Bruns and Rylie Schnell of Byron are both freshman reserve guards for the Gusties. Bruns has appeared in 12 games and has 11 rebounds, seven assists and six points. Schnell has played in six games and has scored six points.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .