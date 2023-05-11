Rochester's Kautz battling against Bruins in postseason once again

One of Brock Kautz’s best hockey memories occurred at Riverside Arena, nearly eight years ago today.

Kautz would need all of his fingers and toes to count the number of times he has been back in Austin’s charming old hockey rink since May 15, 2015, but he still thinks about that night — if only for a brief moment — every time the now-assistant coach with the St. Cloud Norsemen brings his hockey team to southern Minnesota.

On that warm May evening in 2015, Kautz — a Rochester native who played goalie for one season for Century High School before spending five seasons in the North American Hockey League — was in goal for the longest game played in NAHL history. His Minnesota Wilderness team outlasted the Austin Bruins in a four-overtime instant classic in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Robertson Cup Finals, the NAHL’s championship series.

“It’s a good memory, obviously,” Kautz said after St. Cloud beat Austin in overtime in Game 1 of the NAHL Central Division Finals on May 5. “I was sitting there thinking when (Game 1) went to overtime, thinking back to 2015 when we were here until about 1:45 in the morning.”

Kautz made 47 saves that night, in a game that lasted more than six-and-a-half periods. Future Minnesota Duluth forward Billy Exell ended it 13:03 into the fourth overtime and just a few seconds after the clock hit 12:30 a.m. on May 16, 2015 — 133 minutes, 3 seconds of game clock time; 5 hours, 25 minutes of actual time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shreveport (La.) and Lone Star (Dallas) nearly topped that mark last month, when their South Division semifinals game ended 6:42 into the fourth OT.

“There’s a lot of memories in this rink, being able to do that was something super special,” Kautz said. “You do get that feeling when you come here so often. … I’m trying to instill my experience on our (players) now and tell them how much fun it was. I still talk to some of those guys from that (Wilderness) team … it’s pretty special.”

While being at Riverside Arena in May brings back a great memory for Kautz — who spent four seasons at the University of Minnesota after his NAHL days — he has more on his mind these days. As the top assistant coach with the St. Cloud Norsemen, he’s hoping to guide a team to the Robertson Cup Finals from the bench.

Brock Kautz. Contributed

“I just enjoy working with all the guys,” Kautz said. “I was in this league for five years so I understand exactly what they’re going through and where they want to go. I enjoy building relationships, the recruiting side of it, trying to help kids reach their goals.”

The Bruins and Norsemen are tied 1-1 in a best-of-5 NAHL Central Division Finals series that began with two games in Austin last weekend. Kautz’s Norsemen edged the Bruins 4-3 in overtime in Game 1, but Austin blasted back with a 6-1 rout in Game 2 on Saturday.

Games 3 and 4 are set for 7 p.m. starts Friday and Saturday in St. Cloud. If necessary, Game 5 will be back in Austin at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

The Norsemen can’t be counted out, despite the lopsided score in Game 2. Kautz noted that they went 0-6-2 against Aberdeen in the regular season, including getting outscored 16-4 over two games on the final weekend. But St. Cloud bounced back and swept the Wings in three games in the first round of the playoffs, goalie Ethan Dahlmeir allowing just one total goal in those three games.

“We lost to ‘em eight times in the regular season,” Kautz said. “I don’t know if they went into (the playoffs) thinking it might be easy, but our guys were (upset) and had some extra fire in that series.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had some good goaltending, too, which can help you steal some wins along the way.”

NAHL CENTRAL DIVISION FINALS

(Best 3-out-of-5)

Game 1 (Friday, May 5): St. Cloud Norsemen 4, Austin Bruins 3 (OT)

Game 2 (Saturday, May 6): Austin Bruins 6, St. Cloud Norsemen 1 (series tied 1-1)

Game 3 (Friday, May 12): Austin Bruins at St. Cloud Norsemen, 7 p.m.

Game 4 (Saturday, May 13): Austin Bruins at St. Cloud Norsemen, 7 p.m.

x-Game 5 (Sunday, May 14): St. Cloud Norsemen at Austin Bruins, 5:05 p.m.

x — if necessary