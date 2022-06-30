SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Rochester's Neel, partner upset No. 12 seed to advance at Wimbledon

Rochester native Ingrid Neel and partner Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov won their opening-round match in the ladies' doubles draw at Wimbledon, upsetting No. 12-seeded

Neel Wimbledon.jpg
Rochester native Ingrid Neel has advanced to the second round of the ladies' doubles draw at Wimbledon, after she and partner Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov upset No. 12-seeded team of Samantha Stosur and Latisha Chan on Wednesday.
Contributed photo
By Post Bulletin staff
June 30, 2022 12:01 PM
Ingrid Neel and her partner in the ladies' doubles draw at Wimbledon this summer, Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, had to work overtime to win the opening set of their opening match of the championship.

The unseeded duo breezed after that, knocking off the No. 12-seeded team of Samantha Stosur and Latisha Chan 7-6, 6-1, in the opening round on Wednesday.

Neel, 24, is a Rochester native who played a year of boys tennis at Mayo High School as a seventh-grader before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida. She then competed for the University of Florida before beginning her pro career.

Neel and Bolsova Zadoinov, 24, have advanced to the second round, where they'll face the All-U.S. team of Alison Riske-Amritraj, 31, and CoCo Vandeweghe, 30.

The winner of that match will advance to the Round of 16.

Neel, who is currently ranked No. 100 in the world doubles rankings, is in the second round of the ladies doubles draw at Wimbledon for a second consecutive year. A year ago, she teamed with Elixane Lechemia of France to win a lengthy opening-round match 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 against Kiki Bertens and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, both of the Netherlands.

Though she is there for just the second time as a pro, Neel has plenty of big-match experience at Wimbledon. She advanced all the way to the girls doubles quarterfinals in 2015, while partnering with Maia Lumsdenof the United Kingdom. Neel also reached the second round of the girls singles draw that year.

