Rochester's Neel set to tackle Wimbledon for a second straight year

Ingrid Neel is no stranger to the world’s biggest tennis event.

This year, Neel is at Wimbledon as a top-100 player.

Neel, a Rochester native who played high school tennis for Rochester Mayo, and her women’s doubles partner, Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, are scheduled to open play at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club against the No. 12-seeded team of Samantha Stosur and Latisha Chan.

Neel played at Wimbledon last year as a pro, teaming with Elixane Lechemia of France to win their opening-round match 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 against Kiki Bertens and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, both of the Netherlands.

This year, Neel is ranked as the No. 100 doubles player in the world, and she is teaming with Bolsova Zadoinov, who is ranked No. 82. She is making her second Wimbledon appearance, having been eliminated in the opening round last year.

Neel, 24, enters Wimbledon with a 13-16 record in WTA doubles events this year and season-to-date earnings of more than $38,000.

Though she is there for just the second time as a pro, Neel has plenty of big-match experience at Wimbledon.

She advanced all the way to the girls doubles quarterfinals in 2015, while partnering with Maia Lumsdenof the United Kingdom. Neel also reached the second round of the girls singles draw that year.

An approximate time for Neel’s first-round match today was not available.