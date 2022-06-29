SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester's Neel set to tackle Wimbledon for a second straight year

Ingrid Neel, who played on the boys tennis team at Mayo High School, is playing in the women's doubles draw at Wimbledon, beginning today.

Neel Wimbledon.jpg
Rochester native Ingrid Neel is playing in the women's doubles draw at Wimbledon for the second consecutive year. She and partner Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov play their opening-round match today.
Contributed photo
By Staff reports
June 29, 2022 05:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Ingrid Neel is no stranger to the world’s biggest tennis event.

This year, Neel is at Wimbledon as a top-100 player.

Also Read
Tennis: Wimbledon
Pro
Harmony Tan eliminates Serena Williams in Wimbledon first round
The 24-year-old Frenchwoman was playing in the first Wimbledon match of her career.
June 28, 2022 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Chatfield, Cannon Falls Section 1AA softball championship
Members Only
Prep
State champions and All-State performers headline 2022 All-Area Softball Team
This year's All-Area Softball Team is as stacked with as much high-level talent as ever. The First Team is headlined by the Post Bulletin Player of the Year, Winona's Grace Fricke.
June 28, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Neel, a Rochester native who played high school tennis for Rochester Mayo, and her women’s doubles partner, Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, are scheduled to open play at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club against the No. 12-seeded team of Samantha Stosur and Latisha Chan.

Neel played at Wimbledon last year as a pro, teaming with Elixane Lechemia of France to win their opening-round match 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 against Kiki Bertens and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, both of the Netherlands.

This year, Neel is ranked as the No. 100 doubles player in the world, and she is teaming with Bolsova Zadoinov, who is ranked No. 82. She is making her second Wimbledon appearance, having been eliminated in the opening round last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neel, 24, enters Wimbledon with a 13-16 record in WTA doubles events this year and season-to-date earnings of more than $38,000.

Though she is there for just the second time as a pro, Neel has plenty of big-match experience at Wimbledon.

She advanced all the way to the girls doubles quarterfinals in 2015, while partnering with Maia Lumsdenof the United Kingdom. Neel also reached the second round of the girls singles draw that year.

An approximate time for Neel’s first-round match today was not available.

Related Topics: TENNISWOMEN'S TENNISMAYO HIGH SCHOOL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Mike Schmitt.jpg
Sports
Rochester runner pulls double duty at Grandma's Marathon
Mike Schmitt of Rochester ran the Grandma's Marathon course twice on June 18. He was an official pacesetter during the actual race.
June 28, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers dig big, early hole and lose
Bismarck scored five first-inning runs and ran off with an 8-3 win over the Rochester Honkers on Monday.
June 27, 2022 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NA3HL Championship: Rochester vs Granite City
Sports
How a Grizzly became a Gopher: Behind the scenes of Zach Wiese's commitment to Minnesota
Owatonna native and Rochester Grizzlies goalie Zach Wiese committed to play Division I college hockey at the University of Minnesota last week. He's the first Grizzly to play Division I hockey.
June 27, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers lose 7-run lead, game to visiting Waterloo
The Rochester Honkers opened an 8-1 lead after three innings on Sunday, but couldn't make that lead stick in a 10-9 loss to the Waterloo Bucks.
June 27, 2022 12:07 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports