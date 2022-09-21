We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Rochester's Sorensen, Deer Creek champ Chisholm among drivers to watch at Fall Jamboree

Dustin Sorensen has led the United States Modified Touring Series points standings for a majority of the 2022 season. The Rochester native hopes he can maintain that grip on the points lead through this weekend -- with three races at his home track -- and through the season championship race next month.

CHISHOLM.Boyd.3.jpg
Jim Chisholm, a 20-year-old from Osage, Iowa -- shown here driving his USRA B-Modified in 2020 -- won the track championship at Deer Creek Speedway this summer in his first season in a USRA Modified. After winning the B-Mods class at the Fall Jamboree for three consecutive years, Chisholm will attempt to win the big class this weekend, when the 24th annual Jamboree is held at Deer Creek.
File photo courtesy of Todd Boyd / USRA Racing
By Todd Narveson
September 21, 2022 05:30 AM
The 24th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree will take place this week at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley. This event is always circled on the calendar by drivers and fans alike.

This event will attract the best of the best in both the United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS) and in the USRA B-Modifieds division.

Tonight's Jamboree opener will be the 120th USMTS event held at Deer Creek, which has hosted more USMTS events than any other track.

The race originated at the Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City, Iowa. It moved to Deer Creek in 2002 and has been held there each September since.

Modifieds battle for big bucks

The USMTS Modifieds will race for $3,000 to win tonight, $5,000 to win on Friday and $12,000 to win the finale on Saturday. The Modifieds will also have a non-qualifier race on Saturday that pays $2,000 to win.

The USRA B-Mods will have a different format tonight and Friday. With the very large car counts in that division, race officials are giving those drivers a better chance to make a feature on the first two nights.

Instead of a single feature race, there will be two features run the first two nights, that pay $500-to-win each. The drivers that run in the odd-numbered heat races will qualify for the first feature and drivers who compete in the even-numbered heats will run the other.

Saturday night will feature one $1,500-to-win main event.

Fall Jamboree History

In the 23-year history of the Featherlite Fall Jamboree, 232 different drivers have started the finale on Saturday. Those drivers have come from 20 different states and one Canadian province.

Ron Jones of Zimmerman, Minn., won the inaugural race at Webster City in 1999. There have been 17 different winners in the 23 events held. Only Jason Hughes of Watts, Okla.; Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas; and Jake O’Neil of Tuscon, Ariz., have more than one title.

CHISHOLM.JIM.1.jpg
Jim Chisholm

Jason Hughes has the most USMTS wins at Deer Creek, with 14. He also leads the way with five Fall Jamboree titles and has 22 championship feature starts. Hughes is also the only Modified driver to sweep all three days of a Jamboree, which he accomplished in 2015.

The USRA B-Modifieds were added to the Jamboree lineup in 2012. There will be a different champion this year, as Jim Chisholm of Osage, Iowa, who won the last three in a row, is in a Modified this year. Only Chisholm and Grand Meadow’s Cole Queensland have more than one title.

The B-Mods have been very competitive until Chisholm dominated in recent years, when he won eight straight features at the Jamboree. Before that there were 17 different feature winners in the 20 features that were run.

Another amazing stat is when the B-Mods were added in 2012, there were 14 different feature winners until Cole Queensland won his second in 2016.

The record car count for the B-Mods is 80-set in 2015.

Sorensen leads USMTS points

Rochester’s Dustin Sorensen has held the USMTS Modified national points lead for most of the season. Sorensen holds an 84-point lead over Wichita, Kan., racer Tanner Mullens and Dereck Ramirez from Woodward, Okla., by 169 points.

Jake O’Neil from Tucson, Ariz., is the two-time defending Fall Jamboree champion. He leads the USMTS tour with eight wins in 2022, followed by Sorensen and Ramirez, who both have five triumphs.

051022.SORENSEN.MUG.jpg
Dustin Sorensen

Sorensen struggled a bit in August, but rebounded with three solid finishes over the Labor Day swing in southeastern Minnesota. He has been one of the most consistent drivers all year on the tour.

Rookie modified driver Jim Chisholm, who won the Deer Creek Modified points title this seaosn, has two USMTS wins this year. Chisholm is the most recent USMTS winner at Deer Creek, with a win on Sept. 3. Dereck Ramirez won the USMTS show held on Memorial Day weekend at Deer Creek.

A lot of drivers will be making the trek from out of state to compete at the “Mecca Of Modifieds” this week. They will have to deal with the very tough local contingent of racers that call this area home. Jacob Bleess of Chatfield was the last local driver to win the Jamboree, which happened in 2019.

Can Joe Chisholm stay hot?

In the USRA B-Mod division the talk of 2022 has been 16-year-old Joe Chisholm from Osage, Iowa. The younger brother of Jim Chisholm is having quite the season.

Joe Chisholm has won 15 times this season so far. He won points championships at Deer Creek, Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis., and at the Mason City Motor Speedway in Mason City, Iowa. Not only that, but Chisholm is currently the USRA B-Modifieds national points leader.

Chisholm was hot as the sun in August, when he won every feature he raced. Chisholm ripped off eight straight wins in that month and won 10 out of 11 in that stretch, into September.

Chisholm won the race on Labor Day weekend which had 63 cars sign in. The B-Modifieds class is very competitive this year and there will most likely be well more than 70 of them on hand this week at the Jamboree.

Only Chisholm was a repeat feature winner at Deer Creek this year.

Hunter Kennedy from St. Ansgar, Iowa; Trevor Fecht from Allison, Iowa; Taylor Skauge from Caledonia; Alex Schubbe of North Mankato; Noah Grinstead of Austin and Zach Brom from Winona all have one win.

Jamboree is underway

The Fall Jamboree started on Wednesday night with an open practice.

The green flag drops on the Jamboree today, with gates opening at 5 p.m. Modified qualifying will begin at 6:20 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m. Start times for Friday are the same as Thursday.

Saturday, everything moves up one hour with gates opening at 4:20 p.m., qualifying at 5:20 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m.

There will be breakfast available for purchase at the speedway from 8-11 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. There will also be bands performing after the races on Thursday and Friday.

USMTS Modified Fall Jamboree Past Champions

1999—Ron Jones (Zimmerman, Minnesota

2000—Johnny Saathoff (Beatrice, Nebraska)

2001—Willy Kraft (Lakefield, Minnesota)

2002—Mark Noble (Blooming Prairie, Minnesota)

2003—Dan Daniels (Humboldt, Kansas)

2004—Kelly Shryock (Fertile, Iowa)

2005—Jason Hughes (Watts, Oklahoma)

2006—Chad Kinder (Newton, Illinois)

2007—Dean Mahlstedt (Clear Lake, Iowa)

2008—Tim Donlinger (Rochester, Minnesota)

2009—Jason Hughes (Watts, Oklahoma)

2010---Jason Hughes (Watts, Oklahoma)

2011---Terry Phillips (Springfield, Minnesota)

2012—Joey Jensen (Forest Lake, Minnesota)

2013—Jason Hughes (Watts, Oklahoma)

2014—Rodney Sanders (Happy, Texas)

2015—Jason Hughes (Watts, Oklahoma)

2016—Tommy Weder Jr. (Woodward, Oklahoma)

2017—Ryan Gustin (Marshalltown, Iowa)

2018—Rodney Sanders (Happy, Texas)

2019—Jacob Bleess (Chatfield, Minnesota)

2020—Jake O’Neil (Tucson, Arizona)

2021—Jake O’Neil (Tucson, Arizona)

USRA B-Mod Fall Jamboree Champions

2012—Tyler Droste (Waterloo, Iowa)

2013—Jacob Bleess (Chatfield)

2014—Dustin Sorensen (Rochester)

2015—Cole Queensland (Grand Meadow)

2016—Cole Queensland (Grand Meadow)

2017—Ben Moudry (Protovin, Iowa)

2018—Kadden Kath (Ellendale)

2019—Jim Chisholm (Osage, Iowa)

2020—Jim Chisholm (Osage, Iowa)

2021—Jim Chisholm (Osage, Iowa)

