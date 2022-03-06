SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Rochester's Sorensen opens USMTS season with $5,000 victory

Dustin Sorensen is following in the racing footsteps of his dad and his grandpa. Sorensen opened the United States Modified Touring Series season on Friday with a victory in the 40-lap A Main in Petty, Texas.

030722.SORENSEN.MUG.jpg
Dustin Sorensen
By Post Bulletin staff
March 06, 2022 11:29 AM
Share

PETTY, Texas — Continuing where he left off last season with a sweep of the Summit USRA Nationals, Rochester’s Dustin Sorensen captured his seventh career United States Modified Touring Series auto racing victory and a $5,000 paycheck for his efforts on Friday at Rocket Raceway Park.

The defending USRA national champion avoided multiple pitfalls throughout the night, beginning with a collision with an infield tire which dropped him into a sixth-row start in a B-Main.

He worked his way through the field to win that B-Main with a next-to-last lap pass of Rick Beebe.

Sorensen began his quest in the 40-lap main event from the 14th starting spot while USMTS Rookie of the Year contenders Kyle Brown and Jimmie Williams occupied the front row.

Four-time USMTS national champion Jason Hughes lead with 15 laps to go in the A Main, but Sorensen stayed within striking distance and was finally able to pull alongside Hughes with 10 laps to go, but couldn’t complete the pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last nine laps were nail-biters with both racers using every inch of the racing surface as they slid under, between and above thick lapped traffic.

With four laps remaining, Sorensen was finally able to drive underneath Hughes and secure the lead by the time they exited turn four. He never trailed again.

On Saturday at Rocket Raceway Park, Sorensen placed eighth, while Chatfield drivers Jacob Bleess (16th) and Lucas Schott (21st) both qualified for the A Main, as did Winona’s Jake Timm (24th).

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTS
What to read next
Rochester Grizzlies logo
Sports
Rochester Grizzlies cap regular season with record-setting victory
Zach Wiese earned his fourth shutout of the season and Justin Wright scored twice as the Rochester Grizzlies beat the Oregon Tradesmen on Saturday to set a franchise record for victories in a regular season.
March 05, 2022 11:24 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester Grizzlies logo
Sports
Rochester Grizzlies fight past Oregon in penultimate regular-season game
The Rochester Grizzlies got big performances from three of their best players Friday night to pull out a 2-1 victory against the visiting Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen at the Rochester Recreation Center. The first-place Grizzlies wrap up their regular season Saturday.
March 04, 2022 11:40 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester Grizzlies logo
Sports
Wiese's third shutout of season gives Grizzlies third straight NA3HL Central championship
Zach Wiese stopped all 16 shots he faced and five different players scored for the Rochester Grizzlies as they won 5-0 at Wausau and clinched their third consecutive NA3HL Central Division championship.
February 25, 2022 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester MN Sports logo.jpg
Sports
Rochester Sports bringing big youth tournaments to town
Two basketball tournaments that will take place in Rochester have a total 374 teams with an estimated economic impact of more than $3.5 million for the city.
February 24, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Becky Macken, Rochester Sports