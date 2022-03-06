Rochester's Sorensen opens USMTS season with $5,000 victory

PETTY, Texas — Continuing where he left off last season with a sweep of the Summit USRA Nationals, Rochester’s Dustin Sorensen captured his seventh career United States Modified Touring Series auto racing victory and a $5,000 paycheck for his efforts on Friday at Rocket Raceway Park.

The defending USRA national champion avoided multiple pitfalls throughout the night, beginning with a collision with an infield tire which dropped him into a sixth-row start in a B-Main.

He worked his way through the field to win that B-Main with a next-to-last lap pass of Rick Beebe.

Sorensen began his quest in the 40-lap main event from the 14th starting spot while USMTS Rookie of the Year contenders Kyle Brown and Jimmie Williams occupied the front row.

Four-time USMTS national champion Jason Hughes lead with 15 laps to go in the A Main, but Sorensen stayed within striking distance and was finally able to pull alongside Hughes with 10 laps to go, but couldn’t complete the pass.

The last nine laps were nail-biters with both racers using every inch of the racing surface as they slid under, between and above thick lapped traffic.

With four laps remaining, Sorensen was finally able to drive underneath Hughes and secure the lead by the time they exited turn four. He never trailed again.

On Saturday at Rocket Raceway Park, Sorensen placed eighth, while Chatfield drivers Jacob Bleess (16th) and Lucas Schott (21st) both qualified for the A Main, as did Winona’s Jake Timm (24th).