Rochester's Sorensen still atop USMTS standings after four-race swing through home tracks

Last weekend was a huge stretch of racing for area tracks.

The United States Modified Touring Series made appearances at Chateau Speedway in Lansing and Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley. Also, the Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis., was finally able to get their season opener in.

Dustin Sorensen of Rochester got the USMTS swing off to a rough start Friday at Lansing, but managed a 11th place finish. The rest of the weekend was better, as Sorensen finished third at Deer Creek, fourth in Decorah, Iowa, and picked up the win on Monday at Mason City.

Sorensen led every lap at Mason City for his ninth career USMTS win, which was worth $5,000. He left the weekend with an 84-point lead over Tanner Mullens of Wichita, Kansas. Chatfield drivers Lucas Schott and Jacob Bleess, along with Winona’s Jake Timm, are all still in the top 10 in points. The series heads to Missouri and Kansas for a three-race swing this week.

Mari gets first win at Chateau

The Chateau Speedway hosted probably the biggest event held at the speedway since the first two Gopher 50’s was held there in 1980 and 1981. The USMTS Modfieds were in town for a $10,000 to win show which was the biggest payout in the track’s 66-year history. Also, the USRA B-Mods, USRA Stock Cars and WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds were on the card.

With all the rain that we had last week the track was a challenge for everyone. Hats off to Chateau as they did their best with the hand they were dealt. The USMTS Modified feature was the best one ever at Chateau. A lot of times a track with “character” provides great racing for the fans, such was the case here.

Forty-two Modifieds were on hand and their feature was a dandy on the challenging track. Jacob Bleess led until Tyler Wolff took over on lap six. Wolff led until he was in lapped traffic on lap 24 when he got sideways and then spun out. Rodney Sanders then took the lead while 16th starter Lance Mari charged to second.

Mari challenged but slipped over turn two and dropped back. Sanders looked like he would get his first USMTS win in almost a year, but that ended with a broken rear end gear. Mari had worked his way back to second before Sanders broke and then held the lead after Sanders’ departure.

Mari from El Centro, California led the final four circuits for his first ever USMTS win. There were a lot of drivers that made big moves in the 40-lap race. Tanner Mullens came from 14th to second and Dereck Ramirez raced from 10th to third. Jake Timm charged from 17th to fourth and Jason Hughes started 15th and finished fifth.

In support class action at Lansing, Rochester’s Jett Sorensen led from start to finish to get his first win of the year in the USRA B-Mods. That race saw a first lap roll-over by Cole Suckow of Cresco, Iowa who was uninjured.

Travis Shipman of Mason City, Iowa picked up his third win in a row in the USRA Stock Cars. It was not easy though because Shipman had to make a last lap pass of Chance Larson for the win.

The WISSOTA Midwest Modified feature was also decided on the final lap. This time it was a battle between brothers Kobie and Kadden Kath. Kobie led the race until the final circuit when he got pinned behind a slower car and his older brother Kadden drove past for his second win in a row at Chateau.

Waits wins at Fountain City

Across the river on Friday, Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wisconsin finally got their season opener in. A great field of 101-cars entered in the four classes that are feature weekly there.

Even with the USMTS at Chateau, Mississippi Thunder had an excellent group of 26-cars on Friday. David Baxter of Eau Claire, Wisconsin won the race after a battle with J.T. Wasmund of Pine Island who ended up in second. Jim Chisholm of Osage, Iowa was the other area driver in the top five.

Brad Waits of Rochester topped the 19-car field in the USRA Late Model feature. Lance Hofer led the race, but on the final lap experienced mechanical issues that forced him out. Eric Thill of Rochester who made his first USRA Late Model start finished in fourth.

Joe Chisholm of Osage, Iowa won the USRA B-Mod feature for his second overall win so far this season. Shaun Walski of Rollingstone was second, Taylor Skauge of Caledonia was third while Zach Brom of Winona was fifth.

Ramirez earns emotional win at Deer Creek

This week at Deer Creek Speedway featured the 19th Annual Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge. Fifty-two USMTS Modifieds signed in for the 118th USMTS show at Deer Creek. Deer Creek has hosted more USMTS shows than any other race track. There was a huge field of 55-USRA B-Mods and 26-USRA Stock Cars on hand for the event.

Dereck Ramirez of Woodward, Oklahoma dominated the USMTS action for his first win of 2022. It was an emotional win for him as his father Leon passed away in February after a long battle with cancer. Ramirez led every lap of his heat, drew the number one pill to start in row one for the feature and then led all 40-laps of the feature for the $10,000 pay-day.

The Stock Cars kicked off the feature races with pole sitter Shawn Peter out to the early lead. Pat Graham worked from row two and moved quickly to second. Graham moved in on lap seven to challenge Peter for the lead. One lap later and Graham took over the lead and started to pull away.

The race behind Graham was good as Todd Reitzler challenged Peter for second. Blake Adams, Mitch Hovden and Troy Hansmeier had a good race going behind that. The car on the move was Josh Zieman who started 16th and was just outside the top five.

Graham’s large lead was gone when a yellow flag came out on lap 12. The remaining eight laps Graham faced a serious challenge from Adams. Graham was up to that challenge and scored his first win at Deer Creek. Adams was a close second while Zieman drove all the way up to third. Hovden ended up in fourth and Reitzler was fifth.

It took six heat races and three B-mains to determine the 27-car starting field for the USRA B-Mods. Noah Grinstead and Hunter Longnecker led the field to the green flag. Grinstead took off and opened up a large lead and pulled away from the pack.

Longnecker settled into second while Taylor Skauge was in third. Skauge eventually took over second and that pass for position would be huge. Grinstead was about a straightaway ahead of everyone as the 20-lap race neared conclusion.

Grinstead worked lapped traffic and that turned out to be an issue for the leader. Grinstead got into a slower car in turn three on the final lap and triggered a four-car pile-up. Grinstead was called for the caution and his hopes for a win were gone.

Skauge pass for second proved valuable as he led the dash to the finish and won for the first time at Deer Creek. Longnecked finished second with Dan Hovden in third. Shaun Walski would finish in fourth while Michael Johnson came from 10th to fifth.

Narvy’s Notes

Braden Brauer of Eyota visited the KRA Speedway in Willmar this past Thursday and picked up the WISSOTA Street Stock win. It was Brauer’s fourth feature win of the season.

The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees for Chateau Speedway were announced on Friday. In the driver category, Dick Veldman, Bud Lomholdt, Steve Sorenson, Larry Nelson and Todd Scharkey will be inducted. In the Legacy category, Maynard White who was a long-time car owner and mechanic will go into the hall of fame during the ceremony which will be held on June 24.

At Sunday night’s USMTS show at Winneshiek Raceway in Decorah, Iowa; Dustin Sorensen finished fourth. Jake Timm was fifth while Lucas Schott was seventh and Jacob Bleess ran 14th.