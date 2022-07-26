Rochester's Stuart headed back to the NHL as coach with Edmonton Oilers

ROCHESTER — Mark Stuart's coaching career continues to ascend rapidly.

Just more than four years after retiring from hockey, the Rochester native is headed back to the NHL.

Stuart, 38, was named an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, joining head coach Jay Woodcroft's staff and a franchise that includes one of the game's biggest stars, forward Connor McDavid.

The move is somewhat of a surprise, if only because Stuart has just two years of coaching under his belt, both at the NCAA Division I level.

The 12-year NHL veteran (Boston Bruins, Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets) spent one year as a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Vermont in 2020-21 before returning to his alma mater, Colorado College, last season, where he was an assistant on the staff of first-year head coach Kris Mayotte. Together, Mayotte and Stuart appeared to be turning the Tigers program in the right direction. C.C. went 9-24-3 but was playing its best hockey late in the season, including playing North Dakota to a pair of one-goal games in the first round of the NCHC playoffs.

"I could not be happier for Mark and his family," Mayotte said in a statement. "Mark is a great person, coach, and alum with a very bright future. He was integral in helping us build the foundation of a championship program. I look forward to his continued success."

Stuart's one year as an assistant at Vermont may have been the big catalyst for his move to Edmonton. At Vermont, Stuart was on the staff of head coach Todd Woodcroft, who happens to be the brother of Oilers second-year head coach Jay Woodcroft.

“With Todd, I was always observing how he interacts with players,” Stuart told the Post Bulletin in May, 2021. “I like the way he does things and builds relationships. He treats everyone with respect and that’s something I’ll definitely take with me, just the way he conducted himself."

Stuart's playing career began in Rochester. He played a season at Lourdes in 1999-2000, putting up 41 points in 28 games. He played four games with the Rochester Mustangs of the USHL in the spring of 2000, then joined the U.S. National Team Development Program for two seasons. He was a captain of the USNTDP U18 in 2001-02.

From there, Stuart — a first-round NHL Draft pick of the Boston Bruins in 2003 (No. 21 overall) — played three seasons at Colorado College, including being named the team's captain in his final college season, 2004-05.

Stuart skated with the Boston Bruins from 2005-11; he was traded midway through the 2010-11 season to the Atlanta Thrashers, who moved to Winnipeg at the start of the next season, 2011-12. Stuart's final NHL season was 2016-17, when he played in 42 games for Winnipeg. He played the 2017-18 season in Germany before retiring and spending one year as a team manager with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

“Once you retire from hockey … I knew I wanted to stay in the game in some capacity,” Stuart told the PB last year. “It’s a competitive business and I was fortunate enough to find a job with the Manitoba Moose right in town here, and that’s how everything started.

“It wasn’t until the second half of my career that coaching started entering my mind a lot more.”

