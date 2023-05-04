Rochester's Veney, Kor among 9 area players selected in USHL Draft

Gavin Kor and Jayden Veney have more in common than just having grown up in Rochester and having cut their hockey teeth playing in the Rochester Youth Hockey Association.

The 5-foot-6, 150-pound Kor and the 6-foot-7, 205-pound Veney both have bright futures in hockey. And both have options about where their careers are headed.

Kor, a standout forward on the 15O team at Shattuck St. Mary's in Faribault this season, and Veney, a smooth-skating defensemen from Rochester John Marshall, were selected in the USHL Draft this week. The USHL is the top junior hockey league in the United States and one of the best in North America in terms of depth of talent and how it develops players to move on to college and pro hockey.

Kor was selected by the Fargo Force on Tuesday in the Phase I, or Futures, portion of the USHL Draft. That phase was open only to 2007-born players.

Veney was drafted Wednesday in the Phase II Draft. He was picked in Round 8, No. 155 overall, by the Omaha Lancers. The Phase II portion of the draft was open to any players who have junior hockey eligibility remaining, but are not currently on the protected list of any USHL team.

Kor was outstanding this season for a Shattuck team that finished 34-20-5 and advanced to the USA Hockey 15O national championship game. He is one of four players on that Shattuck team who averaged more than a point per game; Kor had 16 goals and 44 points in 37 games played.

It's not a guarantee that Kor will wind up in Fargo. He was selected last year by the Portland (Ore.) Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League — a Canadian Major Junior league — at No. 20 overall in the WHL's U.S. Priority Draft. Players who play in a Major Junior league lose their college eligibility because some players in the league have signed professional contracts, therefor the NCAA considers it a professional league.

Still, Fargo could eventually be a great landing spot for Kor, who turned 16 on March 22. The Force were the best team in the USHL in the regular season (40-14-8) and will host the Lincoln (Neb.) Stars in the Western Conference semifinals, beginning Thursday, May 4.

Phase II selections

Veney's selection highlights a group of eight players with southeastern Minnesota ties who were picked in Wednesday's Phase II portion of the USHL Draft.

Veney was selected in Round 11, No. 155 overall, by the Omaha Lancers. Just 10 days ago, the smooth-skating, towering defenseman committed to play Division I college hockey at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y.

John Marshall’s Jayden Veney attempts to gather the puck during a Section 1AA boys hockey quarterfinal against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Now, like Kor, he'll have a decision to make for the 2023-24 season.

If Veney makes the Lancers' roster in the fall, will he forego his senior season of high school hockey and play a full year in the USHL? If he doesn't make the Lancers roster, there will almost certainly be an opportunity for him to play in the North American Hockey League (he played one game with the St. Cloud Norsemen of the NAHL this season). He also has the option to play a final season of high school hockey in Rochester; John Marshall is looking into the possiblity of a co-op with another local program next season, as the Rockets' numbers are expected to be too minimal to have a standalone JM team.

Veney — the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Player of the Year — finished his junior season with 13 goals and 22 assists, for 35 points, in 25 games.

Other players with southeastern Minnesota ties who were drafted on Wednesday:

• Jimmy Goffredo (D, Austin Bruins): The UMass-Lowell commit was the highest drafted player from the area, going in the second round, No. 21 overall to the Des Moines Buccaneers. Goffredo has 14 goals and 25 assists in 61 total games for the Bruins this season.

• Gavin Morrissey (F, Austin Bruins): Wednesday was a big day for the Bruins' top-line center. In the morning, he was selected in Round 2 (No. 31 overall) of the USHL Draft by Fargo. Wednesday night, Morrissey announced he has committed to play Division I college hockey at Wisconsin. He had 17 goals and 61 points in 59 games in the regular season.

• Niko Goich (G, Austin Bruins, Rochester Grizzlies): Goich played six games for the Bruins and nine for the Grizzlies last season, including one in the postseason as Rochester made a run to win the NA3HL national championship. Goich is with the Shreveport (La.) MudBugs of the NAHL this season; he is 7-1-0 overall, including 2-0-0 in the postseason, as he has backstopped his team to the South Division Finals. Goich was picked in Round 6 Wednesday, No. 96 overall, by the Waterloo (Iowa) Black Hawks.

• Tate Pritchard (F, Austin Bruins): The Lakeville South High School senior spent a month with the Bruins, as an affiliate player, after the high school season ended, and while he recovered from a hand injury. He played in two games for Austin and had one assist. Pritchard had 28 goals and 57 points for South, the Section 1AA champion, before suffering an injury in the section championship game that kept him out of the state tournament. He was picked in Round 7 Wednesday, No. 106 overall, by Waterloo.

• Brayden Olsen (F, Northfield): Just a sophomore, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound Olsen was dynamic at times for the Raiders, who won the Section 1A championship and played in the state tournament. Olsen was one of five players who had more than 40 points for Northfield (17-24—41). He was picked by Youngstown (Ohio) in Round 17, No. 255 overall.

Desiderio

• Matthew Desiderio (D, Austin Bruins): The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder has a great blend of offensive skill and physicality on the blue line. He's shown both at times this season for Austin as a 17-year-old (he doesn't turn 18 until mid-August), with 5 goals and 15 assists in 61 games. Desiderio was picked in the 18th round of Wednesday's USHL Draft by Dubuque, No. 266 overall.

• Kamden Kaiser (F, Northfield): Another oustanding forward from Northfield's section championship team is drafted, as Kaiser goes No. 303 overall (Round 20) to Fargo. Kaiser led the Raiders in goals (40), points (66) and power-play goals (16). His 40 goals tied for 10th-most in the state. The 6-foot, 200-pounder still has a year of high school eligibility remaining.