Rooney pitches Honkers to shutout win over Duluth

ROCHESTER — Noah Rooney threw six shutout innings to lead the Rochester Honkers past the Duluth Huskies 5-0 in Northwoods League baseball on Monday night.

Rooney had struggled coming into the game but he did not allow a run while giving up just three hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out three as he lowered his ERA to 5.21 and improve his record to 1-1.

Cam Holycross, Troy Wentworth and Thaniel Trumper all followed with one scoreless inning each for the Honkers, who improved to 8-12.

On offense, five different Honkers drove in a run. Kevin Dowdell and Nico Regino were both 2-for-4 with an RBI and Dowdell scored two runs. Dowell is now batting .345 and Regino is at .308.

Alex Ritzer, Theo Hardy and Michael Brown all had a hit and RBI for the Honkers, who finished with eight hits.

Cam Frederick had two of the four hits for Duluth (11-10).

The Honkers play at Waterloo, Iowa, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Honkers boxscore: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2410